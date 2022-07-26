Within the span of roughly a minute, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission turned a proposal into a reality by approving the ninth and final license for horse racing in the Commonwealth for a track in a Boyd County.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of Revolutionary Racing's bid for a track located near the Camp Landing Entertainment District, a move that is projected to bring $55 million in investment, 200 permanent jobs and worker for union lab or in the construction.
Larry Lucas, the Chairman for Revolutionary Racing, said he's thrilled about the news, calling it a big day for Boyd County. He said the support from local and state leadership has been "unbelievable" and the quick approval — the commission was presented plans for the track at its June meeting — was a result of due diligence and putting together "a world class team."
"This license has been dormant since 1978," Lucas said. "We brought experts in from across the industry to make sure we had a world class team for this project to go forward."
The track — construction is expected to begin on the 177 acres behind Camp Landing by the end of the year — will be the only quarter horse racing track in Kentucky and one of the furthest east in the nation.
Quarter horse racing is akin to drag racing with horses, with the animals sprinting side-by-side down a straight track. The plans are for a 660-yard sprint track with a $500,000 daily purse.
It is mainly a western United States affair, with the biggest races occurring out in New Mexico and California. In Kentucky, quarter horse races were periodically held as exhibitions on trotter tracks.
Driving up the purses at the track will be the roughly 400 historical horse racing machines slated to go into the old Sears building, which the county approved earlier this year to lease to Revolutionary Racing.
HHRs, as they're known in the industry, look and can be played like slot machines, but instead of using algorithms on the plays, they were programmed to pay out based on the results of past-run horse races. Unlike slot machines, where a player is betting against the machine, HHR players are betting against one another in a pool, just like in a regular horse race.
The financial impact of HHRs has been transformational in the horse racing industry — the handle (total bets made) on HHRs was $4.6 billion in 2021, compared to $1.3 billion for all statewide thoroughbred races.
Lucas said having a building already in place for the HHRs allows the project to move along quicker.
"We don't have to build a building, it's already there," he said. "I think the proof is in the pudding with the sale of Malibu Jack's. It shows that smart money recognizes these two attractions can feed off each other."
Jason Camp, owner of Camp Landing, was a vocal critic of the gaming center at the building — when the fiscal court was in talks about the lease, he came out against it, stating it would not jive with the family atmosphere of Malibu Jack's, an arcade and indoor amusement park.
On Tuesday, Camp said he "was very excited for the horse track and equestrian center as a neighbor behind us."
"We just hope we can work with Revolutionary Racing's team to come to a mutually beneficial partnership on the gaming facility being in Camp Landing," Camp said. "Our No. 1 concern is for the safety and family-friendly atmosphere that we currently have here."
In a press release issued by Revolutionary Racing following the vote, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the approval was the result of strong support from the local leadership.
"We have all rallied behind this project because we understand what it will mean for our community — from jobs to tax revenues to quality of life," Chaney said. "Revolutionary Racing has been a true partner with us throughout this process and we look forward to them being part of our community for many years to come.”
Letters of support obtained by The Daily Independent show state senators Robin Webb and Julie Adams and state representatives Scott Sharp, John Blanton and Patrick Flannery throwing their support behind the project in early May.
Chaney, as well as Commissioners Keith Watts, Larry Brown and Randy Stapleton also wrote letters of support in early May. Less than a month later, Stapleton voted against leasing the Sears building to the race track on moral grounds.
