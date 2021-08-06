Race Days is set to return today after a year’s hiatus, but it won’t be in Raceland.
Worthington City Park will host the event today and Saturday. Mike Wilson, of the Race Days Organization, said that difficulties surround the COVID pandemic affected the availability of the types of headlining acts Race Days has had in the past, but the music this year will be just as enjoyable.
Event patrons can look forward to amazing vendors as always, he said, including a wide variety of popular fair foods. Wilson said local politicians are already lined up to perform emcee duties as well.
Opening ceremonies for the two-day event begin at 5 p.m. today, immediately followed by bluegrass music. At 7 p.m. The Whipps will perform, followed at 8 p.m. by Dustin Burchett. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a 10-10:45 registration for the dog show, and then the dog show itself at 11 a.m.
Registration for the beauty pageant follows at 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and the beauty pageant itself will be held at noon. The popular stick horse race returns, with registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with the race itself run at 1:30 p.m.
Meet the Rams will be from 1:45 to 2 p.m., followed by a watermelon eating contest registration from 2-2:25 p.m., and the contest at 2:30 p.m. Also at 2-2:45 p.m. time slot will be the registration for the golf cart race that will be conducted at 2:30 p.m.
Registration for the lawnmower race will be from 2:30-2:50 p.m. for the 3 p.m. race. Registration for the fire department vs police department will be from 4-4:45 p.m., with the competition at 5 p.m., and proceeds benefiting Walking Miracles.
Bottom Line will begin the evening’s musical entertainment at 6 p.m., and local favorite Larry Pancake will take the stage at 7 p.m. A tribute to Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn will be onstage at 8 p.m. featuring Lynn’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, and Twitty’s grandson, Tre Twitty. Everyone is invited to bring a chair and come down to Race Days for two days of fun, food and music.