ASHLAND The pandemic has most musicians itching to get back to the stage, and Devin Hale is no different.
The 29-year-old Ashland native looks forward to a show Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center, where he will perform with his band of hand-picked musicians; Huntington performer Emmy Davis will open the show.
“It’s going to be quite a production,” he said, noting his portion of the show will be in two parts.
“One is 10 of my original songs — no covers. Then a break.”
The second part of the show will include bluegrass and blues with various combinations of the band, ending with the full band and an original song.
“I grew up listening to the U.S. 23 Bluegrass Jamboree at the Paramount and, to be from eastern Kentucky and do know the Paramount has been silent for a year, a building where every weekend there’s sound and the energy of great music reverberating off the walls, I think it’s my duty as an artist to fill those halls with music,” Hale said.
The band consists of John Watts, drums; Chris Justice, bass; Ryan Bonner, backup vocals and electric guitar; Dylan Jeffery, electric guitar; Chris Miller, steel guitar; and Adam Harris, piano.
“I wanted a band to come together organically,” he said. “I need guys I can trust. Lucky me. I found the guys.”
Joining the band for some numbers will be Zach Barger on mandolin and Don Rambo on upright bass.
Building a band for the show was necessary because Hale typically performs acoustically.
“Live music is coming back, and I’m not going to give people an acoustic show at the Paramount,” he said.
Hale started learning guitar when he was 11.
“I wanted to get girls,” he said. At 19, he began playing bars. “I realized I was married to the music and the girls are second,” he said.
While his test scores in school had been good, he was focused on performing, so after a year of studies at the University of Louisville, he came back home. He took classes at Ashland Community and Technical College, but continued to pursue music.
“The true, defining factor for me was I opened for Andy Griggs at Carter County Thunder,” Hale said.
“I had them in the palm of my hand that day,” he said of his audience. “They listened to every single word I had to say. I walked off that stage and said, ‘I’m not going to college. This is what I want to do,’ and I never looked back.”
He also spent a year in Austin, Texas, another music mecca, after the death of his mother in 2018.
“It was part of the grieving process,” Hale said. “During that year in Austin, I refined my art and practicied. I decided I was too far from home. I missed my people, and I think I got over the first part of the grieving process of my mom.”
He returned to Ashland just before COVID-19 hit.
Although he was able to open for Ronnie Milsap when he performed at Summer Motion in 2019, it wouldn’t be long until opportunities dried up.
“As an artist, it’s especially tough,” he said. “It’s almost like needing to get something out of you and you weren’t able to get it out. Everybody had bundled-up energy inside them for a year.”
A Paramount concert was scheduled in March 2020, but was rescheduled more than once. He also flew back to Austin to record his first album of 10 original songs.
“The album was almost fnished, but everything shut down while I was there,” he said. “Texas got shut down.”
His Harley was still in Austin, so when his work there was done, he rode it back to Ashland.
“It was apocalyptic. There was nobody on the road,” he recalled. “Everybody was quiet. Everything was quiet. Even your thoughts were quiet and the most of the day was gray.”
The experience, which put the album on pause, caused him to reflect on his recordings.
“Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I decided I didn’t want to do those songs because they had a theme I didn’t agree with anymore. It was kind of, ‘Let it ride. If you don’t understand, let it go.’ Then, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and I decided accepting things that were out of my hands isn’t how we should do things. If you feel a certain way, you should challenge it.”
The show at the Paramount will be recorded, perhaps, in part, for the new first album.
“One of my favorite albums is ‘Running on Empty’ by Jackson Browne. About half was live recording ... I’m thinking I’m going to record the show and I’m gonna like some of it, and the things we really like and want to keep, we put on the album.”
He said he believes he excels at live performance.
“The energy, the entertainment factor — that’s what I do best,” he said. “I feel like I owe it to my area to bring live music back to life. You are going to get way more than a 20-dollar show. We’re going to rock the Paramount.”
