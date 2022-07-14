CATLETTSBURG The old saying goes, “another day, another dollar.”
In Boyd County, Kentucky (est. 1860), it could be adjusted to “another week, another indictment.”
A grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg had its hands full this week, issuing a of indictments in cases ranging from assault to drug trafficking.
A couple facts about indictments:
1. They are not indications of guilt, but just a formal charge of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent in the eyes of the law, until proven guilty at trial or through a guilty plea.
2. They are issued by a grand jury, which is a group of citizens called to establish that a crime was more likely than not committed. This is called probable cause. Remember, the next time you’re ordering General Tso’s chicken from the deli at the Walmart on U.S. 60, you may be standing next to a grand juror.
The following people were indicted this week by the grand jury:
• Timothy R. Crawford, 58, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree assault.
• Jonathan Enyart, 32, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of car theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value.
• Alisha C. Phillips, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles J. Stewart, III, 43, of Londonderry, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Austin T. Stewathomas, 21, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of trafficking in marijuana between 8 ounces and 5 pounds.
• Nicholaus J. Rouse, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucinda Leach, 37, of Rush, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one of first-offense simple possession of heroin. Leach was also charged in a separate case alongside Steve Woods, 49, of Rush, on a sole count of theft of services between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Teresa A. Whitt, 53, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Misty Triplett AKA Misty McKenzie, 47, and James McKenzie, 48, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.