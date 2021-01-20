HUNTINGTON Quilts not only keep you warm on a cold, Appalachian night, they act as art.
The exhibit “Art Quilts by Denise Roberts” is open at the Huntington Musem of Art.
HMA Senior Curator Chris Hatten said Roberts is a West Virginia artist who has received critical acclaim for her art quilts.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to present her first solo exhibition of art quilts; however, HMA patrons may recognize Roberts’ work, which has been on view at the Museum in the past as part of Exhibition 280 and the traveling exhibition Color Improvisations 2,” Hatten said.
The exhibition will highlight selections from three thematic series that have occupied her attention over much of the past five years. All the quilts feature the energetic lines and striking colors that have become characteristic of the artist’s mature work.
Roberts spent many years following a traditional quilter’s path, but in 2005 she began studying with some of the leaders in the improvisational quilting field, especially Ohio-based artist Nancy Crow. Her work has been featured in many national and international exhibits.
The quilt show will be on display through April 11. For more information, call (304) 529-2701.