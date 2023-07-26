Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.