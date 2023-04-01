Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.