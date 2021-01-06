Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced his support moving management of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund from the Governor’s Office to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
“2020 was a wild year, not just because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Quarles said. “We saw executive power expanded and the public and the agriculture community shut out of decisions made by the Governor’s Office. That’s why I am announcing my support for Senate Bill 3, which will protect Kentucky’s agricultural community by moving the Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund from the Governor’s Office to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the home of our farm community. This idea has long been a subject of discussion in agriculture circles and consensus has emerged in the last year that this is a reform whose time has come.”
Senate Bill 3 will attach the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB) and the Kentucky Agriculture Finance Corporation (KAFC) to the KDA. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Paul Hornback is the lead sponsor for the bill, which he introduced today.
“I regret that we have to take this move, but we have no choice but to protect the Agriculture Development Fund,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Paul Hornback of Shelbyville. “I opposed bills like this in the past, but it’s clear that the governor has been playing politics with agriculture from the get-go, from changing the title of the office overseeing these funds to include his name to excluding production agriculture from his ag-tech advisory group.”
The KADB was created by the General Assembly in 2000 and serves to distribute 50% of the state monies received from the Master Settlement Agreement for the general purpose of agricultural development in the Commonwealth. KADB invests these funds in innovative proposals that increase net farm income and affect tobacco farmers, tobacco-impacted communities, and agriculture across the state by stimulating markets for Kentucky agricultural products, finding new ways to add value to Kentucky agricultural products and exploring new opportunities for Kentucky farms.