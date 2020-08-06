Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles urged Kentuckians to visit one of the state’s 164 farmers’ markets this week — Kentucky’s Farmers’ Markets Week — as he announced a new Kentucky Proud advertising campaign called “Fresh Food. Fresh Thinking.”
The call for Kentucky to buy fresh farm products came alongside an effort to promote Kentucky Double Dollars, a program that doubles the buying power for Kentuckians receiving federal nutrition benefits at 43 farmers’ markets.
“It’s important to realize that Kentucky’s farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers during the coronavirus pandemic,” Quarles said. “I hope all Kentuckians will join me in celebrating Kentucky’s more than 160 farmers’ markets through innovative pick-up, online and socially distanced shopping.”
The ad campaign centers on the idea that Kentucky’s farmers’ markets are ideal places to find fresh locally grown food as well as support our communities around the Commonwealth. The campaign launched statewide with a video spot and digital geo-fences around Kentucky’s farmers’ markets.
Quarles also promoted the Kentucky Double Dollars program with Community Farm Alliance (CFA), Bluegrass Farm to Table, the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy (GOAP), the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), Passport Health Plans, WellCare Health Plans and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, according to a Wednesday press release.
“The Double Dollars Program is a win-win for hungry families and Kentucky farmers,” Quarles said. “Kentucky Double Dollars stretches the spending power of a dollar from these federal nutrition programs and also increases sales at Kentucky farmers’ markets.”
Access to farm fresh products is even more important this year as seniors and low-income families are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This importance was made vitally clear when access to stores was limited for some as they stayed home trying to remain healthy, according to CFA Executive Director Martin Richards.
“When families use the Double Dollars program at their local farmers markets, they can double the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables they can put on their tables. These families can get better, fresher food — and more of it — while supporting our local communities,” said Bill Jones, Plan President and CEO, WellCare of Kentucky. “Making nutritious foods more accessible is an important step in helping Kentucky families make healthier choices, which can lead to healthier lifestyle choices and better health outcomes in the long-term.”
To find a farmers’ market near you, visit kyproud.com/farmersmarkets. To find a farmers’ market that participates in the Double Dollars program, visit cfaky.org.