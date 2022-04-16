As the 2022 session of the General Assembly came to a close this week, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles applauded a number of agriculture-related bills that were passed.
Quarles also applauded the legislators’ work on the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) budget. In total, KDA’s working budget is more than $86 million, including General Fund, restricted and federal funds.
For the first time, KDA’s budget also reflects the money appropriated to the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy (KOAP). Last legislative session moved the office from the Governor’s Office to the KDA. KOAP is responsible for grants and loans for agricultural pursuits from funds provided by the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. This year’s legislative session put the money allocated to the Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund directly in KDA’s funds including more than $26 million for state funds and $14 million for county allocations.
Additional items of note in KDA’s budget include:
• A $500,000 appropriation for KDA’s Raising Hope campaign, a collaboration endeavor, which partners KDA with state universities and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The program focuses on the mental and physical health of agricultural producers.
• The Farm to Food Banks Program, which allows purchases of Kentucky-grown produce from participating Kentucky farmers, saw an increase from $500,000 to $600,000.
• The County Fair Grants, designated to support capital improvements at county fairgrounds across the commonwealth, increased from $300,000 to $455,000.
Though not part of KDA’s budget, Kentucky agriculture families and the agriculture communities in western Kentucky may get assistance from HB5 and SB5, companion bills that provide around $200,000,000 in funds to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies for tornado disaster recovery and relief. The tornadoes from Dec. 10-11, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, devastated many rural agriculture-focused communities in the western portion of the state.
House Bill 390 enacts an important measure that calls attention to agricultural opportunities for the state.
• HB 390 directs the Cabinet for Economic Development to give notice to the Agriculture Commissioner when it receives information about an agricultural-related opportunity. The notice would allow KDA to participate in plans, discussions, and meetings to give the state full advantage in agriculture-related endeavors.
• HB 271 reorganizes the membership of the Fair Council and the Agritourism Advisory Council. The bill also clarifies the duties for the Office of State Veterinarian are to maintain the health of welfare of agricultural industries for livestock, poultry, and fish.
• HB 273 reflects changes to statutes governing amusement ride regulations. It also increases the amount of liability insurance the owners must maintain.
• HB 306 updates statutes defining KDA’s responsibilities with respect to pesticides and noxious weeds.
• HB 451 implements changes to some motor fuel statutes. The changes revise legal definitions for some types of motor fuel and what constitutes a retail facility.