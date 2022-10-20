ASHLAND When it comes to fitting customers with wigs at Blown Away Hair and Nail Salon, discretion is the better part of the process.
Barbara Delaney offers the service at the salon, and she said client privacy is of utmost concern, as is getting the right wig for the right person.
“We serve anyone with any hair loss of any kind,” Delaney said. “We do not require recipients to be on chemotherapy. We do not ask for any kind of documentation about their hair loss. Further, recipients do not have to be bald. They can just have patches of hair loss or thinning hair.”
Although she doesn’t ask questions, some clients want to talk about their situations, and that’s fine, too.
Most of the wigs are intended for women, as they have a feminine style, and all are sized for an adult. Delaney said if they ever received toupees, they would offer them, too.
“We feel that any hair loss is devastating, be it from the effects of chemotherapy or just natural thinning hair due to the aging process,” Delaney said, noting hair loss can be caused by weight loss surgery or any drastic weight loss, thyroid issues, COVID-19, genetic disorders, low protein diet, trichotillomania — a disorder in which people pull out their hair — and other issues. “Sadly, some people lose patches of hair due to domestic abuse. Again, we don’t ask questions; we just offer a solution to their hair loss. As far as I know, we are the only wig program that does not require recipients to be cancer patients.”
However, those who are looking for a wig for Halloween or another costume need not apply.
“Our wigs are quality wigs for daily living,” she said. “Those looking for something to wear as a costume or for performance purposes need to purchase from a facility that specializes in that area.”
The wig room contains 1,500 wigs, some are donated by wig companies. Some that are gently used by individuals have been donated.
“When individuals donate gently used wigs, we put them through a strenuous recycling process which includes an extended bleach bath, cleaning and styling,” Delaney, a hair stylist with more than 25 years of experience, said. Delaney said she started the program when she worked at Your Hair Salons on 13th Street and brought it to Blown Away in March.
Helping someone choose wig is a mixture of helping the client find what she wants and guidance from Delaney’s years of working with hair.
“Sometimes people come in with a specific look in mind, but sometimes the wig they think will be perfect just doesn’t look right,” she said, adding she recommends a style that will complement her face shape. “Once people relax and just open themselves to the idea of a variety of possible styles, they usually find something they love.”
Some of the wigs are made from real hair. Others are synthetic, but with a real feel and look.
“If you have a human hair wig and you wear it out in the rain, you will have to restyle it just like you would with your own hair,” Delaney said. “Synthetic wigs, however, have ‘memory’ in them. To clean them, you just shake them out after shampooing and let them air-dry.” She said clients are instruction on cleaning and maintaining wigs while they are being fitted.
Recipients are required to visit the salon and try on wigs, which gives them a better idea of what looks good and a better fit.
Appointments are mandatory.
“The wig program is something I offer on the side and I step away from my paying job to help those in need,” she said, explaining why there is often a wait time. “I hate it that this might cause an inconvenience for some, but there are only so many hours in a day to try to squeeze in everyone’s needs.”
Most can find what they are looking for, Delaney said. “Sometimes people are a little overwhelmed when facing the idea of hair loss and such, especially if they are also battling other health issues. So sometimes they try on a wig or two and immediately say ‘no, this is not good,’ but as we continue they often go back to the first couple we try and decide that it isn’t so bad after all.”
Wigs are free, as the program operates on donations, but Delaney said an average cost for a wig purchased outright ranges from $100 to $200. A donation box sits in the salon for those who wish to donate.
“The money we receive in that box goes toward purchasing wig caps (that are required when trying on wigs), wig stands (that we give to recipients to hold wigs when we have them in stock) and things like that,” she said.
The wig program is very gratifying, Delaney said.
“Our hair is so important to our state of mind. There is even a saying ‘bad hair day’ because we all know that if our hair is not right, nothing else is, either,” she said. “To be without hair makes a person so vulnerable. It’s like being naked in public.”