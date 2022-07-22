A local kindergarten teacher, Tara Carver of McKell Elementary, discovered a unique and special way to bring books into her classroom.
“It has been quite the project,” Carver said. The inspiration for that project, she said, came from following several teachers’ social media accounts.
“I saw that someone had made a post saying that they wanted to collect a children’s book from every state,” she said. Carver said she thought that was a wonderful idea because she loved reading herself, and that reading was extremely important to her students.
“I thought that it would be wonderful to do that (collect the books) and that there were so many ways I could use that to teach my students,” Carver said.
Even though she believed there were so many teaching opportunities possible, she initially doubted that she would reach her goal. It was extremely difficult contacting at least 50 different people to send her children’s books from 50 different states, but she said she had a lot of support from other teachers and individuals within the community.
“Family, friends, and just everyone was sharing my post, and calling their friends all over the country,” Carver said.
To her surprise, Carver, who initially doubted she would achieve her goal, ended up surpassing it in less than one week.
“And a lot of states sent more than one book,” she said. “So, I have more than 90 books donated to my classroom.”
To commemorate the donations, Carver said she wrote the name of the person donating each book and the state from which it was sent inside the cover.
“I will remember this project, definitely,” she said. “And I have planned a big classroom project for it this fall.”
Carver said she plans to get a big map showing all 50 states for her classroom, and each day she plans to introduce a different state (and book) to her students.
“I am going into my ninth year teaching,” Carver said. “And I have learned that students are obsessed with maps. They are always asking, ‘Where are we on the map?’, so I thought I would introduce a new book and they could color the state on the map. and use that so they will get a better understanding of the 50 states.”
Along the way, by connecting donations with each state, she also hopes to teach her students how generous people can be.
“There was a teacher from California who reached out to me,” Carver said. “She said, ‘Can I send you this book that a second-grader from California wrote?’ She told me it was called ‘Chickens Dig Scars,’ and she wrote this book to help other kids learn to love who they are and to get past the shyness that can comes with being a little different.”
Carver said a woman from Oklahoma reached out to her and sent Carver her late husband’s favorite story.
A fellow kindergarten teacher from Hawaii sent her a book, and the two even discussed being pen pals.
“This project has opened up so many doors, and by being connected to people all across the nation I can do so much more,” Carver said.
Her project, and the support and generosity of people from across the country, will benefit not only Carver’s own students but other students across the country with whom she shares her success.
It begs the question that, if it takes a village to raise a child, then how many children can an entire country raise when everyone works together?