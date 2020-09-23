HUNTINGTON A pill-peddling Putnam County doctor is asking for more time to apply for a post-judgement acquittal or a new trial, according to federal court records.
Dr. Ricky Houdersheldt was convicted Aug. 11 on 17 counts of illegally writing prescriptions to patients, sometimes in gas station parking lots all round the Hurricane, West Virginia, area.
The jury acquitted him on six counts of the same during the trial held in the Southern District of West Virginia.
According to federal court records, the doctor pushed his pills onto a diagnosed opioid addict and instead of helping her into treatment, used the scripts as a way to get her alone in his car after dark in K-Mart and Dollar General parking lots.
Prosecutors said Houderheldt plied the woman with pills, asking for sex before writing her out a script for the next fix. The patient declined his advances and was upset by them, according to court records.
The nexus of the present case began on Nov. 20, 2018, when a Hurricane patrol officer happened upon Houderheldt and the patient sitting in the doctor’s 2012 Cadillac Escalade behind a dumpster after dark at the city park, records show.
When the officer approached the SUV, prosecutors said the patient opened the door and said she was getting a prescription for her mother.
Houderheldt told the patrolman the same story — the officer noticed the prescription match the name and the date of birth of the woman standing in front of him, records show.
The doctor stated he had just received a call for a patient at the hospital and hurried out of the park, prosecutors said.
However, the patient stayed behind and told the patrolman what was really going on. From there, the DEA got involved and identified two other patients Houderheldt may have illegally prescribed to. The jury ultimately acquitted him for the prescriptions he wrote out to one of those patients, records show.
Court records show this wasn’t Houderheldt’s first rodeo with the DEA — back in the early 2010s, the feds came at him on the regulatory side for keeping shoddy records and prescribing opioids with Suboxone.
Suboxone is used for getting opioid addicts off either street dope or medical-grade smack — prescribing opioids alongside Suboxone, according to court records, has no medical value.
Houdersheldt subsequently signed a memorandum of agreement with the DEA to resolved the case in early 2013, records show.
Houdersheldt is due to be sentenced sometime in November in Huntington, records indicate.
