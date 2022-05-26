CATLETTSBURG A Vanceburg man accused of leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit that ended with him running his car into a church may have been mistakenly charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, according to attorneys.
On Thursday, attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis asked Judge John Vincent to release 18-year-old Joseph Corey-Dean Vanhook from jail for a week while attorneys figured out proper restitution for the church into which Vanhook crashed.
Curtis said the plea agreement reached in the case would involve probation, citing Vanhook's lack of a criminal record prior to the incident. He also mentioned that Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods didn't oppose the offer.
Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith said she didn't oppose the move to release Vanhook on bond pending the guilty plea.
However, Vincent voiced his concerns.
"I'm not sure if I want to release him at this time," Vincent said. "He was accused of wanton endangerment of a police officer, he ran the car into a church and he ran off on foot from the scene without rendering aid."
However, the first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer count may have been "misrepresented," according to Curtis and Smith.
According to both attorneys, the accusation stemmed from Vanhook ramming his car into a Greenup County cruiser during the chase.
However, Curtis said when he went to inspect the cruiser in question, it revealed no damage.
Smith backed up the defense attorney's account, stating the charge shouldn't have been included in his indictment. She said the rest of the conduct in the indictment — like fleeing police and running the car into a church — could be backed up with the evidence.
Vincent appeared a bit miffed at the whole situation.
"This was presented to a grand jury under sworn testimony and you're telling me it didn't happen?" Vincent said. "If there was no impact on the Greenup County cruiser and there was no damage, I need an affidavit from the (Boyd) sheriff's office confirming this."
Vincent asked for the offer and any supporting documentation to be sent to his office ASAP for review.
"It's not that I don't trust you Mr. Curtis, it's that I take in things better with my eyes than my ears," Vincent said.
A hearing in the case has been set for June 2.
