Jonathan Ruggles wants to be a noisy dream maker.
The 32-year-old Tollesboro man opened MOB Motosports — Motosports on a Budget — eight years ago on his family’s nearly 68 acre farm on May Hollow Road. At first, he didn’t do much with the land other than host three races over the spring and summer.
“Our sole purpose is to train and build up riders in the areas and help other riders pursue their dreams,” Ruggles said. “We’ve always mainly been a practice facility.”
MOB is also part of Ohio XCountry Racing (OXCR), a Chillicothe organization that runs 10 races from April through October at tracks in Ohio and Kentucky. Ruggles’s facility is scheduled to host an event Aug. 5 — the only one in the Bluegrass.
OXCR has been around since 2012. President Darren “Dummy” Bobb said the idea for a new tour started when his three daughters came home crying when they heard another series was shutting down.
“These girls, they were worried about what we were going to do in the summer,” he said. “Where are we going to race? Me and my wife (Stephanie) sat down. I decided that I thought I could get enough property, enough people on board to do it.
Bobb said the tour started with 100 riders and increased to 3,000 last year.
Bobb said his nickname is a term of endearment and absolutely not an insult. He said it’s a way to separate people who know him well from those who don’t.
“That was something that my dad (gave) me when I was in a walker. I was about six months old,” Bobb said. “He was cutting out a window with a chainsaw. I got in the sawdust, and he said, ‘Get out of the way, you big dummy.’”
“I’m the youngest of five. I was ‘Big Dummy’ until I was 9, then it went to Dummy, and here I am, 52 years old. That’s what a lot of people know me as.”
Bobb said having a race in Lewis County was an easy decision. Ruggles’s setup met three criteria. There had to be about 20 acres for parking, another three of flat land where races start and significant acreage of wooded land.
“Jonathan has raced our circuit for a while, he’s had his facility there for several years, and he asked about us racing there,” Bobb said. “So we went, checked it out, and it met our criteria. We made it happen. We have a lot of riders from the Cincinnati area and Northern Kentucky, so I try to cater to those folks.”
Ruggles and his partner, Dustin Bradford, run MOB. There are two tracks — a one-mile for practices and a 3.5- to 5-mile wooded layout.
“We’ve always mainly been a practice facility,” Ruggles said. “We go through and cut new trails, mark new trails for every round.”
Children as young as 4 and adults in their 60s compete in four-wheel vehicles and motorcycles. Ruggles said while many riders are self-taught, others need assistance with the fundamentals — body positioning and throttle and braking control.
“Being comfortable on the bike is the most important factor in becoming a successful rider,” Ruggles said.
Ruggles said the most difficult skill to master is conquering mental fears.
“(It’s) kind of like pregame jitters of any kind of sport,” he said. “Being on the line with 100 other racers that are going to be with you out there trying to win just as hard as you can.”
OXCR events follow a “Hare Scramble” format. Whomever completes the most laps in a given time wins. Children race for 30 minutes and adults go for two hours.
“It’s kind of an endurance race,” Bobb said. “You’re out there for a while. You’ve got to make decisions.
“You don’t want to ride too hard and not have the energy to finish, but you also are competing. It’s not just a sprint.”
Chad Varney, 43, of Cincinnati, is a frequent OXCR racer. He climbed on his first two-wheeler when he was 6, and he likes the MOB setup.
“The terrain is great,” Varney said, “and also the people are friendly, welcoming, helpful and fun to be around.”
MOB Motosports is at 161 May Hollow Road near Tollesboro. For more information, call (606) 541-4025 or visit the MOB Motosports Facebook page.