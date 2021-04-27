HAVER HILL, OHIO PureCycle Technologies LLC announced on Monday that it plans to invest $363 million in the construction of a plant in Lawrence County, Ohio, that will recycle polypropylene, according to a news release. PureCycle collaborated with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Southern Port Authority on this investment.
PureCycle will revitalize three buildings, according to company officials, consisting of 185,000 square feet on 23 acres in the Ironton area to create more than 50 full-time, high-wage jobs.
The NASDAQ-listed company (PCT) will produce 105 million-plus pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene annually at this facility, according to the release.
“We’re pleased to make this strategic investment in our Ironton facilities and are grateful to the community for embracing PureCycle and our vision to remake a difference,” said Mike Otworth, PureCycle’s chairman and CEO. “Our operations will leverage southern Ohio’s skilled work force while providing the latest in smart technology to support global demand for PureCycle’s ultra-pure recycled polypropylene.”
PureCycle offers recycled polypropylene with properties comparable to virgin polymer. The company’s proprietary process is licensed from Procter & Gamble and removes color, odor and other contaminants, resulting in 100% virgin-like polypropylene from recycled feedstock, according to the news release.
“The job creation from this investment will strengthen our economy and enhance the lives of families by offering higher-end wages,” said DeAnna Holliday, president of the Lawrence County Commission. “We are so proud PureCycle will call Lawrence County home. We look forward to the impact this strong partnership will have on Lawrence County communities.”
Bill Dingus, the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation’s executive director, said PureCycle allows Lawrence County and southern Ohio to be a “major player in the new economy where recycling is truly valued.”
Visit purecycletech.com to learn more about the company.