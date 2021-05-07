A national shareholder rights litigation firm is one of at least three firms placing PureCycle Technologies, Inc., under a microscope, according to Business Wire.
Multiple financial reports, including a detailed analysis conducted by Hindenburg Research, are alluding to PureCycle having committed potential violations of securities laws.
The Schall Law Firm announced it is investigating these claims on behalf of PureCycle investors. Gibbs Law Group and Rosen are other firms doing the same.
The investigation, according to Business Wire, focuses on whether the company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.
PureCycle announced the completion of a SPAC merger with Roth CH Acquisition, making PureCycle (PCT) an official NASDAQ listing in late March.
PureCycle currently has a Feedstock Evaluation Unit in Haverhill — in the Ironton, Ohio, area — and the first plant is projected to be in operation by the end of 2022.
According to CEO Mike Otworth, the demand for PureCycle and its purified, virgin-like polypropylene (plastic) is high, so PureCycle has grand plans of expansion.
However, Hindenburg’s report alleges PureCycle’s projections — both in production and finances — pitched to investors were deceiving. It also stated the company has brought in zero revenue to date, and that Otworth and executives have a shaky track record — specifically in terms of returns for shareholders.
Based on this report seeping out, PureCycle shares dropped by almost 40% on the same day (Thursday).
PureCycle issued a statement in response to the allegations.
“We remain confident in our people, our technology and our long-term growth strategy,” said the company. “We believe today’s report from a short-selling firm is primarily designed to drive down the stock price in order to serve the short seller’s economic interests. We believe PureCycle is well-positioned to continue executing on its strategy to drive long-term growth and enhanced value for shareholders.”
Otworth said back in March he knows this area is desperate for good news. He said PureCycle fits into that category.
“This region has taken some hits with AK and Bellefonte Hospital,” he said. “All of us involved in the inception of PureCycle have ties to the area. It’s very satisfying to see positive things happening from an economic standpoint, so we’ll continue to try to look for ways to build and expand there.”
In late April, PureCycle announced it plans to invest $363 million in the construction of its plant that will recycle PP. It announced it plans to revitalize three buildings consisting of 185,000 square feet on 23 acres in the Ironton area to create more than 50 full-time, high-wage jobs.
