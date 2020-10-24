The 2020 presidential election has polarized the country. Some voters are firmly entrenched in the Democratic or Republican camps, determined to vote straight-party tickets, whereas others are being swayed across party lines based upon depending on individual candidates.
Voters point to racial injustice, health care, mail-in ballot accuracy and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as top issues.
Dan Rice
Dan Rice, of Rush, said he will be voting for Donald Trump. Rice said the Trump presidency is a known quantity.
“In my mind, Trump had the tendency to more or less do the right thing,” Rice said. “But on the other hand, he has the tendency to also say the absolute wrong thing.”
Rice added he believes Trump’s approval rating would increase drastically if the president would simply reduce the number of negative statements and social media posts.
“Part of this is because we have become used to seeing politicians as more polished and with a pattern of ‘round-about’ speaking,” he said, remarking that President Trump lacks the conciliatory tone of most politicians.
“When you have someone in that arena who is more direct speaking, it is very off-putting. Some of the things he says in that direct manner is off-putting to me, and I support the guy,” Rice added.
“One example is when he called the leader of North Korea ‘Rocket Man’ — it was funny, in a way, but did the president of the United States need to be calling this leader that?”
Trump is overall better for this region, Rice said.
“We will get a better deal with Trump, if we get any deal at all,” Rice said. Trump believes in smaller government with the individual states being allowed their intended freedoms. A Biden/Harris ticket, he believes, will simply blanket the country from a federal level with regulations and laws that might not best serve the needs of each state.
Faith Fountain
Faith Fountain, of Ashland, said she supports the Biden-Harris ticket.
“A lot of times there are issues that need to be addressed and I feel that the issues are not fully addressed," the 32-year-old said. "Watching the debate, they avoid the question and blame the other person and no one is really taking accountability in today’s society."
She said one of those issues is social injustice.
"(Trump) hasn’t been a good leader toward American principles," the addiction counselor said, adding he hasn’t exemplified what the country stands for — equality.
"I feel with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, they’d be able to address those issues fully and there won’t be any avoidance with anything they need to address," Fountain said.
"The problems can be solved."
Fountain said the country is too divided, especially when it comes to race and gender. “We fought to get where we are, and it’s scary for my future and my kid’s future," she said.
Dwayne Willis
Dwayne Willis said that he will be voting for Joe Biden as part of a straight Democratic Party ticket.
“For one thing, the Republican Party has always stood for big business and they have co-opted the religious right into their fold,” Willis said, adding that he doesn’t believe this to be for the most honorable of reasons on the political party’s part.
He also said he did not decide to vote for Biden simply because the former vice president was not President Trump, but said that the president has made poor choices which have resulted in, among other things, the alienation of allies and a worsening of the global opinion of the United States.
Willis did say Biden was not his first choice for a Democratic presidential candidate, however.
“In the beginning, during the primaries, I supported Pete Buttigieg,” Willis said. “And then when he dropped out of the race, I moved my support to Bernie Sanders.”
Willis said that once Biden became the “standard bearer” of the Democratic Party, he examined both what he had known of the former vice president’s political career in the past and his stance on current issues.
Willis said Biden is a respectful candidate who is concerned with the public. For example, he said, Biden always comes to political events with a mask and follows social distancing guidelines.
Goldie Capps
Outside the Boyd County Courthouse, the sole early voting polling station in the county of almost 47,000, Goldie Capps said she voted for Donald Trump because he’s doing a good job despite “everybody pulling down on his coat tails.”
“We need to get rid of Nancy Pelosi,” Capps said, referring to the Congresswoman from California and the speaker of the house.
Capps said Trump is “a leader and he’s done what he’s said.”
“I think he’s honest and doing a good job,” Capps said.
Kim Mayo
Kim Howard Mayo had little trouble making a decision about for whom to vote.
"We decided to vote for Biden the instant we knew he was running for president," she said. "Our decision was based on his experience with the Obama administration and his knowledge of foreign policy."
Mayo, of Ashland, said she believes President Trump has failed in foreign relations, among other subjects, and she doesn’t trust him.
“That our present administration has sold us out to our worst enemies (Russia being specific), unemployment, high drug cost, low minimum wage, against green climate, health care and trying to do away with Roe v. Wade, plus that the present administration is just immoral and packing the Supreme Court, just to name a few," Mayo said.
"Trump has lied and stolen everything — lied about the virus to the American citizens, won’t denounce white supremacy, won’t address Putin about putting bounties on our soldiers, will not show any empathy to gold star families or all those that have died from C19 and is carelessly spreading the virus himself."
She said she believes the Biden-Harris ticket can make the changes she would like to see.
"We know Biden will correct all the failings of the current administration," Mayo said. "I know Biden will be truthful to the American citizens, lower drug cost, tax the rich and not the poor, equal opportunity of good education for all, better health care, affordable day care and higher wages."
Bill Porter
Summit resident Bill Porter, donning his Marines hat, proudly exited the Boyd County Courthouse after casting his early vote for “the only one to vote for right now” in the presidential election. He’s ridin’ with Biden.
“Trump has nothing. He’s explained nothing to us. He’s done nothing,” Porter said.
Porter recorded a vote for Amy McGrath to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, too. McConnell has been a Senator since 1984.
“Mitch McConnell’s got loads of stuff that the House has passed that the Senate won’t pass,” Porter said.
Porter’s reason for choosing the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket is “because they have a plan,” he said. “They have a plan to get this pandemic. He’s going to get scientists to tell him, not just an open-and-shut case. (Trump) came out of the hospital and he’s telling everybody he’s immune. Nobody’s told him that. It’s all in his head just like everything else.”
Porter said the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg should’ve stayed open until after the election. He’s confident in his presidential selection.
“I, hands down, already know that Joe and Kamala will win,” he said. “I believe that, and all the polls show it, too.”
Krista Waddell
Krista Waddell, of Ashland, brought her daughter along to witness the early voting process in Boyd County.
“I want my children to know they have a voice, and their voice matters, and it can be heard,” said Waddell, wearing a shirt that stated “skin tone is not a crime.”
Waddell said Trump is simply too divisive. Biden is “for the people” and for “working-class families.”
“We need somebody that’s going to be strong and that’s going to be a good influence on not just us but our children,” Waddell said.
Jami Conley
Jami Conley, of Ashland, affectionately calls herself “a bleeding-heart liberal” and will be voting for former Vice President Biden on Election Day. She is a fan of the candidate’s integrity. Conley said she is looking for a president that will restore our standing in the world and undo the damage Trump has done on social justice issues.
She thinks Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus has been nonexistent.
“He ignored, or worse, left it to the states to acquire the supplies they needed and has shown no leadership,” she said. Conley added that governors have handled the ongoing pandemic well and have done the best they can.
Conley dislikes Biden’s current stance on marijuana because it could be taxed and regulated.
Biden would be better for economic recovery, however, she said. Aided by progressives, the government could help keep corporations in check by taxing the wealthy.
Conley believes Trump has been actively dishonest to the American people during his first team in office.
She said the current Supreme Court vacancy is an important issue during her voting process. The Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade could be in jeopardy and swayed by court opinion.
As a Democrat, Conley believes that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is unfair based on the refusal to consider President Barack Obama’s selection of Merrick Garland. She also admits, it’s the way of politics.
Conley said that racial and social injustice are important issues when she heads to the ballot box.