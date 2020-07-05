Just a few more calendar flips separate America from a much-anticipated presidential election amid a trying year.
A health crisis, an economy in need of recovery and racial tension are among a bevy of issues with which to deal for potential elected leaders.
Carl Howard, of Summit, is one voter who didn’t vote for President Donald Trump in 2016, but swaying him from selecting Trump this fall will be virtually impossible, he said. How many others fall into that category? Who’s the best fit to lead the country? Has the federal government handled the pandemic well? Northeastern Kentucky voters have weighed in.
Vicki Evans
Vicki Evans, of Greenup County, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic downturn hasn’t affected how she plans to vote in the presidential election.
“I think the federal government did a fairly good job of responding to the pandemic,” Evans said. Her major reservations, she said, was with how the stimulus for small businesses was allocated. “When they did the small business loans, they gave away all the money to what I would consider large businesses, and not the ‘Mom and Pop’ businesses that I think of as small businesses. When your ‘Mom and Pop’ businesses got in there to get the money, it was already gone. It was gobbled up by the bigger businesses. That was the only problem I had. It seemed as though they could care less about the actual small businesses. I don't think they did anything for them at all.”
Evans said she thought Gov. Andy Beshear did a good job handling the pandemic.
“I think if he hadn't shut us down like he did, we would have had a lot more serious complications,” Evans said. “I think he responded perfectly, just the way he should have responded.
“I believe it's going to take a long time for the economy to fully recover,” Evans added. “At least a year, maybe two years. And it may take longer, because I don't think we are through this yet.”
With regards to the presidential candidates, Evans said she doesn't believe either Trump or challenger Joe Biden would be good for the country.
“I just don't have confidence in either one of them,” she said.
Given a choice between those two, she reluctantly concedes to the thought that Biden would be better when dealing with issues of race and racial tension.
Evans said Biden is better at controlling his own reactions and is more tactful when dealing with delicate situations and issues.
Adam Qualls
Adam Qualls, of Boyd County, hasn’t decided who he will vote for in the presidential election, but he does want strong leaders in Washington.
“There is still a lot of time between now and then,” Qualls said. “I’m still mulling my options over right now, but it’s definitely had an impact and will continue to have one.
“At least the appearance of leadership would be nice,” he added. “This time it seems like a mess on both ends. We need to get people back to work right now, but we need to do it safely.”
Shannon Johnson
“I have been happy, for the most part, with the way our state has handled (the pandemic),” said Shannon Johnson, a chiropractor of Greenup County. “I am a registered Republican and I think Beshear has done a pretty good job, even though he shut me down for five weeks. I didn’t agree with him on that, but I respected his opinion.
“I feel that is what’s wrong with America today,” he continued. “Just because we don’t agree, it doesn’t mean we have to start calling people names and do horrible things. He’s still my governor.”
Johnson is a conservative and will always vote for someone who has his and Americans’ best interests at heart, he said.
“I feel like no matter who the two nominees are in November, their ultimate goal should be to do the right thing for the country,” Johnson said. “I am not for the one-system health care. Anyone who is for that, I’m not going to vote for them. We have to keep small business restrictions and red tape at a minimum. The corporate taxes we have to pay are enormous. The big guy gets the benefit, but what they don’t understand, the same rate those big guys are paying, the small guy has to pay those, too.”
Harley Hogge
Harley Hogge, of Greenup County, said the coronavirus and economic issues are not going impact his approach come November.
“I can't speak for other people, but it wont affect me much,” Hogge said. “It seems as though some are divided between some liking the stimulus checks and some not liking the stimulus checks. And they’re worried that more of a Socialist brush will be painted across future epidemics that will most certainly happen in the future.
“I think Gov. Beshear went a little overboard; but personally I liked that because this virus scared me,” he added. “And I don't think people took it as seriously as they should. So I’m OK with what he was doing.”
Hogge said the stimulus checks personally benefited him.
“I had to pay for college in the middle of all this, so it was a big help in that way. I had to pay about $4,000, and though I did have a little saved, it definitely helped with that,” Hogge said.
Added Hogge: “I really like Trump. I'm not hearing anyone say anything necessarily bad about him, and I like him going into it. The Democrats gutted Bernie (Sanders) again. And I don't think he'll ever run again.”
Trump would be his choice for the best to deal with racial tension, Hogge said.
“I suppose at times he can be a little tone-deaf,” Hogge said. “But there are definite positives. He is always pushing for equal opportunity instead of equal outcome. And I believe that is the path to racial equality; that is equal opportunity.”
Jimmy Paul
Jimmy Paul, of Greenup County, was waiting in line to cast his ballot on the June 23 primary in Kentucky. Paul, a registered Democrat, said he is a Trump supporter.
When asked about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Paul said he felt like the pandemic was a little overblown.
“People don’t have the immune system,” Paul said. “I think the government didn't want people to be able to fight stuff off.”
Paul considered Gov. Beshear's response to the outbreak “commie-like.”
The virus didn't impact Paul’s vote for the senate race either — Paul said he has voted against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell every year.
“I’m voting against him now,” he said.
The virus nor recently strained race relations has affected his support for Trump, either.
“There's no way I'm voting for Biden,” he said. “I think Trump does good. I think Obama done a lot of splitting people apart and stuff, in my opinion.”
When asked how long he believed it would take the economy to recover from the virus, Paul said he believed it would take at least two years.
Mary Hood
Mary Hood, of Boyd County, said she wished the federal and state governments would’ve been more prepared at the onset of the pandemic.
“It’s probably going to take a while for everyone to start recovering from the virus,” she said.
Hood said Bernie Sanders would be the best fit for the country, in her opinion, but since he’s not in the running now, Biden would be her pick over Trump.
Shelia Lambert
Shelia Lambert, of Catlettsburg, has never missed an opportunity to vote.
The Democrat said she would like to see people research the topics and the candidates before making a decision as to who to vote for.
This year, she said she believes the issue of COVID-19 will — and should — have an impact on the outcome of some races.
“I would be very disappointed if the pandemic didn’t affect all of us, not only in the ways it already has, but in how we’re going to choose the people who will handle things now and things will come later,” she said, noting the virus has changed life for everyone. She said if she didn’t already know who she would vote for (she is a Biden supporter), the pandemic would influence her decision.
Lambert’s expectations for the economy are a little bleak.
She said the economy is at the mercy of legislators and she believes a full economic recovery will take as long as three years. But the economy isn’t the most critical issue of the year; it’s the virus, and keeping people safe from it should be priority one.
“We can’t constantly put people’s lives in danger to suit our wants,” she said.
She said she supports Biden and sees him as the only viable candidate for president, Trump included.
“If it’s between Trump and any other person, it’s the other person,” she said. “He was given a chance. Now give somebody else a chance.”
In addition to being the candidate best equipped to battle the virus, Lambert said she believes Biden is the right choice for handling race relations.
“Biden has seen race relations develop from the 1960,” she said. “Does he have all the answers? No, but he has people surrounding him and advising who are in the position to help.”
Denise Spaulding
Denise Spaulding said the virus and the state of the economy have not affected her decision about who to vote for for Senate or president.
“I made up my mind before the pandemic,” the Catlettsburg woman said. “I will vote Democrat no matter what.”
She said she has mixed feelings about how the administration handled the pandemic.
“Once the administration saw how dangerous it could be and that caution was warranted, they acted pretty well, but it was like pulling teeth to get the president to act,” she said. “Now he’s anxious to reopen the economy because he thinks that’s his calling card. Our numbers are going up and other nations have kept theirs down. Why can’t we?”
At the state level, she said she was pleased with Gov. Andy Beshear’s response.
“He did a wonderful job and is doing a wonderful job,” she said. “He has the right temperament to be an executive. I voted for him but I got even better than I bargained for.”
She said she didn’t have any idea how long it would take the economy to recover from the pandemic, but guessed at least six months.
“That’s if we don’t get a second wave,” she said.
She added Joe Biden will be her pick for president, noting he also has the temperament for the job.
“He also has an abundance of experience,” she said. “We need experience in the White House. We don’t need to roll the dice with a supposed business. Biden will be president for all the people, not just his base.”
Brian Lee
Brian Lee, of South Point, Ohio, hasn’t changed his mind about the upcoming presidential election.
“I think our president we have now is handling it (the pandemic),” said Lee. “If people would let him do his job and stop mingling in the stuff going on I think it (the country) would be better off.”
Lee said COVID-19 and won’t change his vote or his point of view on Trump. He thinks Trump is doing a great job.
“It’s not going to work overnight or in a month,” Lee said. “It’s going to take some time, but if they work together instead of letting one party do it all and the other party criticizing every move they make and work together, this could be something that could be fixed in the near future. With the way it’s going right now, it’s going to take a while.”
Lee will vote for Trump in the general election.
Cassandra Collins
Cassandra Collins, of Coal Grove, Ohio, plans to vote for Trump.
“I think Donald Trump is great for the county and he stands on his principles,” said Collins. “I think he is the best to get this country back to what it was. I dont think he caves on certain issues and stands for what he believes in. His full intention is to get this country back to what is once was.”
Collins said she voted for the current president in 2016 and continues to support him now.
“It (the pandemic) hasn’t impacted how I’m going to vote. I think it was designed with a purpose to impact the presidential election, but it’s not impacting how I will vote,” said Collins.