ASHLAND While he might be new to Charles Russell Elementary, the school’s current principal isn’t new to the school.
Bill Pulliam began his leadership role at the school this week, even though learning is virtual for the school, as it is most schools in the state.
“It actually hasn’t been as crazy as I expected going into it,” said Pulliam, a Boyd County native, on Thursday. “The staff have been amazing. They’ve been working hard to get everything going, and it’s going really well, especially to be the second day.”
A 1994 Boyd County High School graduate, Pulliam earned an undergraduate degree at Marshall University, a master’s degree from Ohio University and an EdS degree from the University of the Cumberlands. He taught science at the Ramey-Estep High School in Rush and at Boyd County Middle School before taking the principal’s job.
He said he’s pleased with the fine reputation the school has and wants to do his best to teach the students.
“Right now, we’re just trying to provide the best education we can under the circumstances, and take care of the kids and the teachers,” he said. “This is a four-star school. Long term, I don’t need to come and rebuild it. I want to keep good things going and improve on what we need to improve on.”
Superintendent Sean Howard said it was a unanimous decision, along with the site-based decision-making council to choose Pulliam for the position.
“We just felt he was the best fit for what we needed at Charles Russell,” Howard said. “He comes with a very honorable background and we feel confident he will continue to move the school in the direction it was headed. He’s a man of integrity and high character. I think he’ll be very successful there.”
Another reason Pulliam is uniquely qualified to lead the school is he lives in the area.
“This is my community, actually. I’m principal in the area where I live,” he said. “It’s kind of cool. It’s close, and you get to work with folks that live around you. I’m a little more familiar with their demographics and where they come from.”
