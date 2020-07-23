CATLETTSBURG The Ashland Community and Economic Development Director has pleaded guilty to failure to yield charge, due to insufficient evidence for DUI.
Chris Pullem was charged Dec. 14 with a DUI and other traffic violations by Kentucky State Police. On Wednesday, court records show Pullem pleaded guilty to failure to yield in Boyd County District Court.
A special prosecutor brought in from Pike County wrote the following in the reasons for amending the charge:
“Commonwealth amends DUI 1st to failure to yield due in the blood test results being less than .08.” The filing states a DUI could not be proven.
Judge Scott T. Reese sentenced Pullem to pay a $50 fine for the failure to yield and attend traffic school.
A charge of careless driving was also dropped, court records show.
