SOUTH SHORE Two national bands and several regional bands will bring the metal this weekend in South Shore.
The Halloween Hootenanny is set for Friday and Saturday; the headliner for Friday will be Scotty Austin Trash Band and the headliner for Saturday will be Puddle of Mudd.
Tattoo artist Aaron Martin is the organizer and the venue, Wireman Stables in South Shore, is owned by Donnie and Chass Wireman.
"Donnie and I have been friends since childhood. We played football at Greenup together. They let me use property for the event," Martin said.
Martin started by organizing a small, 16-year event called End of Summer, which featured local bands.
"It never had more than 200 people come and was always just fun to look forward to it every year," Martin said.
Six years ago, things changed. Martin, who travels to bike rallies to do tattoos, said he met Sebastian Bach from Skid Row and members of Saving Abel, who purchased tattoos from Martin. They also expressed interest in a concert in Martin's area; Martin now lives in Florida but is from Wurtland.
"We worked out a deal and they came out to play for a Halloween concert," he said. "They dressed up and participated with the new event and we had about 700 people show up. We knew then we had to put this show on every year now."
Because of a friend of a friend, Hinder performed at the second concert, and the third event brought a similar lineup, eventually getting Saliva and the Ying Yang Twins; Saving Abel and Sponge took the stage for the fourth event.
Last year, the show went on, despite Martin's concerns.
"I thought we weren't going to be able to do it, but since it was outdoors and lots of room, we realized we have to get people out for some entertainment after being locked down for so long," he said, noting attendance was about half the norm. "This year, we feel like we could reach up to 1,000 attendance with the bands we have and all the positive feedback."
In addition to his services, tattoo artists from California, Ohio and New York will be at the event. Martin, who commonly travels to events such as Sturgis to the Lone Star Rally in Texas, said he usually does about 20 tattoos during the hootenanny.
Other vendors, games, food and adult beverages will be available.
The musical lineup will include:
• Friday — Aaron Marshall Miller, From the Hills and Scotty Austin Trash Band (formerly of Saving Abel).
• Saturday — Zeroking, Alien Carnival, Four Skulls, Kings Hollow and Puddle of Mudd.
Martin said he organizes the event because he wants to help the area.
"I do this because I want to bring a big show to this area that sparks some economic growth during the week," he said, noting he keeps the prices down to allow more to attend. "I still care about the area; it will always be home and I would love to be able to do something to bring the experiences I have back to such a small place."
(606) 326-2661 |
The sixth annual Halloween Hootenanny will be Friday and Saturday at at Wireman Stables, 79 Piper Court, South Shore. Friday’s headliner will be Scotty Austin of Saving Abel; Saturday’s headliner will be Puddle of Mudd. Tickets are $5 for Friday and $25 for Saturday if purchased in advance; day-of tickets are slightly more expensive.