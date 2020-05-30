Patricia Bennett didn’t envision concluding her stint at The Daily Independent so soon.
“Saying goodbye to friends and co-workers is never easy,” she said, “and due to the impact of COVID-19, my husband (Craig) and I had to make the difficult decision to return to Pennsylvania, where he owns several businesses that need his full-time attention.”
For that reason, Bennett said, she is vacating the position as publisher at The Daily Independent, effective Friday.
Bill Atkinson is now the regional publisher over the newspaper and three other CNHI Kentucky publications — The Commonwealth Journal (Somerset), The Times Tribune (Corbin) and The Sentinel-Echo (London). He’s also the publisher for his hometown paper, The Crossville (Tennessee) Chronicle.
Bennett served as The Daily Independent’s publisher since September 2018.
“The newspaper made many changes since I arrived here in Ashland and, because of those changes, I foresee a prosperous future,” Bennett said. “There is a great team of managers and employees here. With Bill Atkinson’s guidance, this newspaper will do well.”
Bennett has been in the newspaper business for nearly 36 years, spending the bulk of her career in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, in the advertising department for The Daily Item.
Atkinson is also a veteran in the business. In April 2018, he became The Crossville Chronicle’s publisher. He began his career at that Tennessee newspaper. The Cumberland County, Tennessee, native has been a publisher in Texas, Maine, Mississippi and Alabama as well.
“I simply want to keep moving in the direction Patty Bennett has worked so hard to accomplish during her time at The Daily Independent,” Atkinson said. “I want to work with the community to re-establish the importance of the local newspaper. COVID-19 has proven that we are the primary news source for our local communities and we will strive to become more hyper-local than ever before.”
Added Bennett: “I’m certainly sad to be leaving friends, business acquaintances and the team at this newspaper, but I’m feeling very grateful to have spent time in this great city.”
