OLIVE HILL The Carter County Board of Education conducted a public forum concerning the search for a new superintendent.
As the rain poured outside, a handful of teachers and parents sat scattered among the bleachers and chairs inside the gymnasium of West Carter Middle School.
The interim superintendent, Dr. Robert J. Bell, made an appearance and then Kentucky School Board Association Consultant Don Martin led the small crowd through the rules for the process.
No names or titles could be used. The goal was to allow the school community to express the criteria and qualities they believe will help “to keep the momentum going in this great school district,” said Martin.
Martin explained that the board will compile the comments made Tuesday night along with the responses to an online survey posted on the school’s Facebook page. The criteria will be published in about two weeks, and will serve as a guide for the search committee throughout the process.
Two women stepped up to the microphone to speak. One was a parent, the other a current teacher.
Their requests include having someone with integrity, who has strong moral character and is transparent. The parent requested someone who truly gets involved in the community outside of the school district. She requested the person be a good listener, not only for complaints, but for new ideas and creativity.
The parent of three students desires someone who is reflective and able to acknowledge their faults and mistakes alongside their successes.
The teacher, who works at the technical center, asked for someone who is willing to take input from teachers and administrators, especially as both the technical center and East Carter High School undergo million-dollar renovations.
She also requested the person have experience in higher education and know the value of certification for the success of students and the community.
The board listened and thanked both women, opened the floor up for more comment, but no one else stepped up to the microphone.
While not many showed up to voice their concerns, the survey garnered 591 responses.
The eight-question survey polled students, parents and guardians, grandparents, staff, business partners and other community stakeholders.
The largest number of responses came from parents. Staff was the second most frequent.
Survey takers could choose the top three most important types of prior experience the new superintendent should have. The top answer was teaching experience with 74.6%. The second was experience in Carter County at 67%. The third most desired experience was previous principal experience at 60.2%. Every other option, including previous superintendent experience, was lower than 27%.
The district asked which programs the district should develop further, they could select the three most critical. The top answer was life skills, such as personal finance and family and consumer sciences. This came in at 78%. Career pathways including trades and health care sciences was second at 70.4% and STEM followed at 44.3%. Business skills then college and career readiness followed.
The three most important areas of expertise a superintendent should have was polled — 70.2% said budget development and management; 63.1% chose public relations; and 54% selected curriculum development. Human resources was a close fourth at 50.4% and facilities management totaled 44% of responses.
The board asked what the top three needs or challenges the district and new leadership would face. The overwhelming winner was “attracting and keeping effective teachers” with 64.8% of responses. Social emotional awareness was second at 36.5%. Three concerns were right around the 30% mark. Those were classroom size, poverty and family concerns, and family, school, community engagement.
All but 9.8% of respondents believe the superintendent should live in the county. In contrast, 4.6% of respondents did not live in the country themselves.
(606) 326-2652 |