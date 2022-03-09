CATLETTSBURG Tempers flared and tears were shed during a public hearing Monday at Boyd County Fiscal Court regarding incentives for two high-dollar economic development projects.
Residents from the Cannonsburg area came out to raise concerns about a possible $85 million, 116-acre mixed retail, dining and hospitality project on a piece of land formerly owned by the late Larry Addington.
The fiscal court was having a hearing designating the land a Tax Incremental Financing District — with a $7 million cap — coupled with an industrial revenue bond. In previous interviews with Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and documents furnished by him to The Daily Independent, the TIF aspect was never mentioned until Monday’s meeting.
When asked about it, attorney Jim Parsons — the economic incentives guru retained by the court — said a TIF was always in the cards.
The $10 million Camp Landing TIF was also discussed, but while some concerns were raised about flooding, it did not receive the ire as much as the aforementioned project.
A second hearing on the two projects is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. Once the public hearings are completed, the two incentive packages will be placed on the agenda for the April 12 regular meeting.
‘Should not be sacrificed’
The public hearing started with a presentation by Parsons and Casey Bolton, with Commonwealth Economics, a local government advisory firm.
Bolton, sporting a pressed suit and slicked-back hair, gave the cliff notes version of how a TIF and how an IRB works, stating the former is essentially a tax rebate from the county dependent on the amount of development that is finished, while the latter is a tax exemption.
Bolton said the site at Cannonsburg would see roughly 340,000 square feet of retail space, about 40,000 square feet of retail space, 36,000 square feet of office space and a 100-room hotel.
In addition to the $85 million in private investment, about $15 million would be invested into public infrastructure — the bulk of that into roads, sidewalks, storm water and sewer work.
Once the entire project is up and running — the projection is a six-year build-out, with the public infrastructure getting complete in the first two years and the major portion of the retail erected in the first year — Bolton estimated the economic impact would be $114 million for the county, generating $443,671 in tax revenues for the county and 940 total jobs (763 directly employed on site) with total wages at $53 million (of that $44 million would be direct).
Over a 30-year period, which is what the TIF and IRB would sunset at, Bolton’s presentation showed a total economic impact of $6.4 billion for the county.
After his remarks — and after Commissioner Keith Watts sang the praises of the TIF and IRB as a tool for development and Commissioner Larry Brown got assurance the taxpayer would not be on the hook should the projects fail — the court opened the discussion up for the public.
That’s when Lori Bowling and a group of citizens from the Cannonsburg area started opening up about their concerns, stating the issues with flooding in the area “even after an inch of rain.”
Bowling proposed looking at the site next to Flying J, which is a bit higher in elevation. Watts replied that “someone else is looking at it.”
Stressing that she’s not against economic growth in the county, Bowling called to question if the county and the developer — BCG Land LLC — have considered the impact of those living along East Fork.
“Ya’ll are sacrificing these people here,” she said. “Think of the farmers up Ky. 3. We should not be sacrificed for economic development.”
Another citizen asked whether or not the development would raise property taxes in the area — Bolton replied that while the rate under the incentive scheme would not change, it “could have an impact on the value of those properties become desirable.”
Chaney said the development plans could actually bring relief to the flooding issues, and called on putting pressure on the state and federal governments to dredge the creek “from end to end.”
When asked by the citizens why not clean out the creeks first, Chaney said “I think we can do both.” He reminded everyone that “they’re not breaking ground tomorrow.”
C.J. Mayo, who represented the developer, said right now the project is in “a preliminary development plan” but would undergo assessment for flooding and the impact on the surrounding area.
“Before we can even get a permit to do this, we need to show the water that comes off that property is no greater than it is today,” Mayo said. “I don’t think we shouldn’t improve it. Now when I first looked at this property, I didn’t think we can do it.”
He said as the project moves forward, they will look into how to abate any flooding issues in the area. He said “everyone wants to eat” and he wants to keep good relations with the community.
Bowling asked him why the developer hasn’t come out to neighbors and gave them a heads-up about the project.
“I don’t think we’re at that point,” Mayo said. “But it’s a reasonable thing to do. But there’s a process we need to go through to see if it’s even feasible. We need to see if we can get the TIF. If we can’t get the TIF done, we’ll just leave like it is.”
Parsons also mentioned that during an economic development project, it’s common practice to get the incentives lined up first before moving forward.
Chaney said it’s about exploring the issues surrounding the project “together” — he said working with FEMA and the community are key, “but not at the expense of someone’s house or increasing the risk of flooding.”
Bowling then asked about the “human factor.”
“If the flooding is mitigated, that’s fine. But what about the people living there having this big thing in front of their house, all noisy day and night? Right now, I can go out on my front porch in my nightgown. I won’t be able to if this comes. I guess I could, but y’all might not want to see that,” she said. “What about our peaceful little neighborhood? I understand there’s only a few residents up that road and I understand we need economic development in Boyd County. I want to make sure we’re being compassionate about our fellow Boyd Countians.”
Bowling continued, “It would’ve gone a long way if I wasn’t blindsided by this. It would’ve went a long way if someone came out there and said, ‘we want to do this, we understand this might cause issues, but we want to work with you.’”
Said Chaney: “That’s what we’re doing right now. We want to work on this.”
Bowling replied, “Eric, we should’ve known before we ever got to this point. It’s just the nice thing to know — it’s the neighborly thing to do.”
Stapleton said, “They’re not building this week.”
Bowling replied, “I know they’re not building this week. I’m not stupid. When this finally gets approved, if it gets approved, I’ll have to sit on pins and needles waiting for the next shoe to drop. That’s why I’m aggravated, that’s why other people are aggravated. We’re just asking for that transparency you talked about.”
Chaney said, “Well, you got it. That’s what these meetings are for.”
Bowling said, “When you started looking into this, you should’ve talked to some of us, you should’ve talked to the people who pay taxes.”
Getting maps changed
The hearing for the $10 million TIF District at Camp Landing went a lot smoother — the plan, detailed in full by The Daily Independent — did not receive a lot of pushback from community members.
Chaney pointed out during the presentation of the plan that under the TIF structure, while 80% of the county real estate and occupational taxes are rebated to developer Jason Camp, the school and fire districts are still getting 100% — and that’s as the property development continues to rise.
Overall, $58 million is projected to go into the project.
On the current assessed value of $7.4 million, the current tax bill is $100,724, with $48,000 of that going into the schools. If that value doubles or triples, so will those school taxes — it’s only the county taking the hit.
And the county is still getting at least $12,506 each year — that’s the floor of the TIF agreement. If property values doubles, that means $25,012 would go to the county, but under the TIF only 80% of $13,000 is rebated to Camp — that works out to $10,000.
At $200,000 in taxes, Camp would only see $10,000 in the rebate.
As with the Cannonsburg TIF District, the amount of funds captured under the agreement is dependent on the development — if nothing gets developed that raises the value of the property or increases the amount of jobs inside the district (occupation tax), then the developer sees none of the funds.
Brown brought up the floodplain, which the Camp Landing project is listed as sitting inside of according to the FEMA maps.
Chaney said the issue with that is clerical — he said when the KYOVA Mall was first built, the old golf course on the site was filled in with 100,000 cubic yards of dirt, raising the level by 21 feet and rerouting the creek the that used to flow through it.
He said that makes the property 2 1/2 feet above the floodplain. However, back in 1988, none of the information was never submitted to FEMA to reflect the change.
He said FEMA didn’t have any idea there was a 500,000 square foot mall on the floodway, where nothing is allowed to be constructed. So now the county is working with FEMA to get those maps revised to reflect the changes more than 30 years ago, Chaney said.
One resident spoke up, stating back in the early 2000s, flooding was in the parking lot up to the curb of Sears. Chaney said in order to prevent that, they “need to put pressure on the Army Corps of Engineers to get it dredged from one end of the county to the other.”
(606) 326-2653 |