GREENUP As Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter’s three-decade stay in the seat nears an end, he adjourned what he jokingly called his “last half a meeting” on Tuesday.
The meeting is recessed until Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Greenbo Lake lodge.
Tuesday’s get-together was shorter than a sitcom, but it still had its comedic moments, such as when commissioner Earnie Duty II suggested that it went fairly quickly without resigned commissioner Tony Quillen — who was still in attendance — at the table.
“Don’t get me coughing,” Carpenter said with a chuckle.
Greenup County Public Safety Director Buford Hurley gave a rundown of a few important items. In the absence of under-the-weather Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman, Hurley recapped the LEPC and Public Safety Tabletop Exercise conducted on Dec. 5. There were 75 attendees representing 20 local, state and federal agencies present. It was the first such event in more than 10 years, according to Hurley.
Hurley also noted that a new fire alarm system is being installed in the courthouse.
He said a bid walk-through was to occur on Tuesday afternoon for companies that requested a package for the courthouse elevator project. Bids are due by Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Hurley said the chemical/tornado siren in front of Wurtland Middle School was damaged beyond repair by what appears to be an electrical surge. The 25-year-old unit needs replaced, he said, and the estimated cost is $24,000.
Other notable items from the meeting:
• Carpenter made a motion for a $20,000 loan for new clerk Andrew Imel — a current commissioner — to “get started with in January.” That loan was approved.
• The commissioners approved the 2023 pop-up driver’s license station at the courthouse for Greenup County residents for the following dates: March 13, July 12 and Nov. 14.
• The court approved the clerk’s budget and deputy clerks’ salaries for 2023.
• Cathie Shaffer, of the Greenup Gazette, provided a two-minute review of the “Christmas on the Square” event on Saturday, Dec. 10. She said it was a community effort that she and a group of women plan to put on again next year.
• Tom Clay has resigned from the tourism board.