ASHLAND With a 3-1 vote on first reading of a proposed public nuisance ordinance last week in Ashland, it’s easy to get lost in the in the “what-ifs” and the contingencies.
The ordinance — which was shot down last year after no one offered a second to bring it to vote — is a composite of various ordinances found on the books in cities across the country, according to Ashland City Attorney Jim Moore.
The Ordinance
The ordinance works like this: if a property has three or more “occurrences” within a 120-day period or six “occurrences” within the year, then a meeting is called with the land owner and the chief of police. Through discussions with the chief, an agreement to remedy the situation is found and implemented. An occurrence is determined by the police as activity relating to a crime — be it narcotics use or trade, prostitution, assaults, human trafficking or illegal gambling, according to Ashland PD Chief Todd Kelley.
The idea behind the ordinance, according to the chief, is to give police “another tool to resolve issues in our neighborhoods.”
“We get calls all the time from residents asking why can’t we do something about this house in their neighborhood,” Kelley said. “This would give us a tool to sit down with the property owner to resolve it. The thing is, we have trouble locations throughout the city where we respond all the time, but there’s different people there.”
Added Kelley: “I think communication is the biggest thing. It’s not telling the property owner they need to do this, this and this. It’s talking with them to see what we can do to help out.”
The public nuisance ordinance is just another tool in “community-oriented policing,” the practice of using police to try to resolve issues in the community through relationships and communication, rather than handcuffs and rides to the county jail. Kelley said the spirit of the ordinance — if it passes second reading — is to bring awareness to property owners and managers who might not know the rental is a source of problems for a city block.
“It’s frustrating for the next-door neighbors, but it’s also frustrating for many property owners, too,” he said. “This is an investment for people, they want to keep that value intact. Helping them come to an agreement where they implement stricter screening processes for their renters, that can help. It’s about being proactive.”
As far as the legalese aspect of the ordinance goes, Moore said the ordinance allows for issues to be handled on a “case-by-case basis.”
“There’s a lot of opportunity to come up with a solution here, it’s not written that we’re to follow one set procedure for each case,” Moore said. “And it all doesn’t fall on the chief, either. Whenever there’s an agreement, they have to come to me to get it into writing. They will consult me as well. So it’s not concentrating all the responsibility on to one person.”
While the ordinance drew inspiration from cities far and near — Kelley said he was first turned onto the idea by the late Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, who oversaw the implementation of the Jewel City’s 2009 chronic nuisance ordinance when he took the position in 2014 — Moore said the defenses written into the proposed Ashland ordinance are his own.
“There’s a few different defenses the landowner can use — either it didn’t happen or they didn’t reasonably know about it,” Moore said. “That would only come into play if the landowner and the chief can’t reach an agreement or the landowner doesn’t follow through.”
Then it would be up to Moore to determine whether or not to file a civil suit in order to collect fines in Circuit Court. That suit would mean it would ultimately be up to a judge to decide what happens with the property, Moore said.
“This ordinance has a lot of entities involved besides just the police,” Moore said. “There’s the legal department and the courts if it gets to that point. There’s a few checks in the process — and it is on the city to prove anything in court.”
Moore added, “A lot of the ordinance I looked at around the country were more penalty oriented. What we wanted was something that would be more tailored towards problem-solving.”
Another aspect to the ordinance is the scope of it — while rentals have drawn the biggest scrutiny, Moore said it could apply to businesses, parking lots and other types of buildings.
“Let’s say you have a parking lot that’s dimly lit and there’s been multiple assaults there,” Moore said. “The chief might use this ordinance to sit down with the owner and discuss putting in more lighting.”
In the case of large apartment complexes, Moore said the ordinance would apply to the entire building, not just a particular unit. For example, if there is a drug arrest in apartment 1A, an overdose in apartment 2A and a shooting in apartment 3A within 120 days, then the ordinance could come into effect.
“This is about addressing systemic issues that are going on at these properties,” Moore said. “It’s not about the occupants.”
Kelley characterized the issue as a quality-of-life issue, stating in some neighborhoods marred with shooting galleries, there are plenty of homeowners who take care of their property and do the right thing.
“There’s plenty of places in town where my father worked and had contact with the residents and I have too and we can go there and drink a cup of coffee on their front porch,” he said. “I hear it all the time that they want to live in their neighborhood, but they feel like they’re getting pushed out.”
As far as the practicality of getting this going if it passes, Kelley said he is working with the 911 center, his records department and the institutional knowledge of beat cops who see it day-in-day-out to get a rough idea of what problems to have on the radar.
“We’ve got a good idea of what properties to look at, but if this ordinance happens everyone starts at zero,” Kelley said. “But getting all that information funneled so we can get it to the city attorney is paramount.”
The Commissioners
Since the first time the public nuisance ordinance was put on the agenda, Commissioner Marty Gute said he’s always been a supporter of it. The long-serving commissioner said it’s been one of the top issues he hears about from residents throughout the city.
“I’m a huge proponent of this, because we need something with some teeth to address these properties that harbor chronic criminal activity,” Gute said. “When it first came in front of me, I thought a good answer to this problem. I’ve never shied away from this issue and I’ve found in my discussion with landowners in the community, they want it too.”
Gute added, “You look at these neighborhoods and all it takes is one bad apple to spoil the bunch. This is a health and safety issue for our community. I believe this is a landowner friendly ordinance because 99% of the landowners in this city who provide rentals are doing the right thing. It’s just 1% who are lax and this makes them aware of what’s going on.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said in her past terms on the commission she never had a public nuisance ordinance brought before her. But after conducting field surveys as a census worker last year, Spriggs said it wasn’t a hard sell for her to support the ordinance.
“I got a real good look at Ashland and all the abandoned buildings and blighted properties,” Spriggs said. “This ordinance doesn’t deal with abandoned buildings, but it does address these drug houses. I remember finding one family with 10 children — and another along the way — who could only play just outside the garage because of the drug houses in the area.”
Spriggs added, “I think people should be safe and comfortable in their neighborhoods and kids should be able to play outside. This gives us a tool to hold property owners responsible, because it’s not right for kids to have to grow up like that.”
For Commissioner Amanda Clark, she said she’s had to evolve on the issue, weighing the rights of property owners and the rights of the community being affected by heroin dens and flop houses in their neighborhoods.
“I’ve seen probably five or six iterations of this ordinance over time and I’ve struggled with it. Some of the early ones was just too much government overreach, such as having the police do property inspections,” Clark said. “I voted no against it last year because there just weren’t any options presented to me for abatement besides evictions and we couldn’t enforce that due to the statewide ban on evictions due to COVID.”
Clark continued, “I also had issues with it all falling on the Chief of Police to make the determination, because I feel like it should be a committee or a panel who should decide what constitutes a nuisance, not one person. I also had concerns about manpower issues, because I’m not going to vote for an ordinance if we don’t have the ability to enforce it.”
However, after “at least 30 conversations with Chief Kelley and Jim Moore,” Clark said she’s gotten to a place where her concerns have been laid to rest. Clark said she’s more comfortable knowing that the ordinance would not only be enforced by the police chief, but his two majors along with input from the city attorney and street officers.
She was also concerned about “unintended consequences” by having evictions and growing the homeless population in town. With more talks about other courses of action, such as stricter screening procedures, Clark said she could support the measure because eviction isn’t the only go-to the chief may work out with a landlord.
“My other concern beside adding to that population was leaving more abandoned properties in the city. Without utilities, they can deteriorate so much quicker,” Clark said.
Clark said her job as a commissioner is to “ultimately equip our staff with the tools they need to do their job.”
“I have to defer to their expertise — I couldn’t be a chief of police,” Clark said. “So it took a while for me to evolve on this to a place where I could vote for it. I don’t foresee this statute being used too often.”
Commissioner Josh Blanton — responsible for the dissenting vote in at last week’s meeting — said his objections still stand, although he continues researching the issue. Blanton said like Clark, he feels like the police chief has too much discretion in determining a property is a nuisance, citing the “occurrence” standard as being broad compared to Lexington, where it is based on arrests.
“I trust our chief, but who is going to be in the job in 20, 30 years?” Blanton said. “That’s part of my concern there.”
Another point Blanton opposes the ordinance on is he said there could be a chilling effect for low-income victims of crime to “think twice before calling police.” He did note the statute specifically precluded domestic violence, but still feels there are many gray areas where a person in low-income housing might not call police out of fear of being evicted from their home.
Properties changing hands and a new owner inheriting the strikes on it is another concern of Blanton’s as well.
A campaign ordinance — also voted on first reading, 3-1 — requiring rental property owners to register with the city, naming either themselves or the land manager as a point of contact, is right now a non-starter for Blanton as well.
“I asked the chief in the meeting how many properties they’re dealing with and he said about 5 to 7 off-hand. I don’t see a reason to have everyone register if it’s so few properties,” Blanton said. “I think there’s got to be a work around here.”
Instead of passing the ordinances, Blanton said more funding should put into the police department in order to get more officers out on the streets.
“The police department needs to be fully staffed and we need to make sure they have all the tools they need,” Blanton said.
