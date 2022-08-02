Numbers remained around their average amounts for inmate lockups this weekend with charges ranging from public intoxication to fleeing and evading. A few locals missed court dates as well.
All people appearing here are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Here is this weekend’s recap:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Samuel E. Damron, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Tiffany D. Akers, 39, of Russell, was booked Friday on a commitment order.
• Christopher W. Childers, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Justin A. Smith, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on multiple bench warrants.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 54, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Leland E. Prater, 56, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Jackie A. Flora, 46, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Jason T. Marshall, 43, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations and bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional
The following were booked Friday as state transferees:
• Christopher E. Woodall, 38, of Stafford
• Winfield Williams, 60, of Harrodsburg
• Mitchell Dooley, 37, address unknown
• Michael Black, 38, of Nicholasville
• Donald F. Abney, 33, of Mt Vernon
• Michael T. Jackson, 34, of Heraldsburg
• Bryan E. Biggs, 46, of Stanford
• Richard D. Alford, 35, of Stanford
• David R. Pearson, 31, of Berea
• Robert Z. Evans, 29, of Williamson, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession meth and public intoxication.
• Robin Grace-Slone, 52, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Jordan Tackett, 30, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on a third-offense DUI.
• Nathaniel Sparks, 23, of Salyersville, was charged Saturday with first-offense simple possession of meth and a bench warrant.
• Homer R. Hale, 42, of Louisa, was charged Saturday with first-offense heroin trafficking.
• Nicholas A. Taulbee, 40, of Campton, was booked Saturday on multiple traffic offenses and two bench warrants.
• Brian C. Perkins, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on several contempt of court charges.
Carter County
• Ashley D Tolliver, 35, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Steven A Keeton, 61, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of multiple non-payment of court costs.
• Shelton Tackett, 20, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Rowan County
• Tina Hall, 43, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a third-degree assault charge.
• Christopher Williams, 47, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of receiving stolen property valued less than $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit card between $500 and $10,000 in value and a probation violation.
• Edgar Binion, 40, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI, giving false identifying information charge and other traffic-related charges. He has open cases in both Carter and Rowan.
• Tony A. Emmons, 57, of Sandy Hook, was booked on Saturday on a bench warrant and other traffic offenses.
• Cody A. Jones, 31, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Jessica Manning, 35, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a child support case out of Carter County and a 2018 cold-check case.
• Lansing Buckley, 24, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of second-degree fleeing and evading.