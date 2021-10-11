Public intoxication, contempt of court and failure to appear are among common charges in area jail bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Cody L. Pelfrey, 33, of Huntington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Drew T. Bultynck, 24, of Flatwoods, was lodged Friday on a commitment order.
• Dustin D. Cornett, 30, of Ezel, was jailed Friday on third-degree burglary.
• James T. Kennedy, 34, of Grayson, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Stephen R. Messer, 45, of Rush, was jailed Friday on a judge hold.
• Bruce W. New, 52, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, third-offense driving DUI suspended license and two additional traffic violations.
• Christopher A. Ficke, 43, of Swansea, Illinois, was jailed Saturday on public intoxication of controlled substance.
• Edd Pack III, 28, was lodged Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Heath Estep, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Jermaine D. Vanover, 49, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Rebecca D. Adkins, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Robert H. Amos, 40, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Kimberly R. Irwin, 41, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of controlled substance.
• Zachary L. Rice, 35, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jimmy L. Manns, 44, of Falcon, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Carl D. Mills, 48, of Inez, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Tabitha K. Brown, 34, of Langley, was lodged Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Ashley R. Salmons, 30, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on first-degree, second or greater offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
• Robin Grace, 51, of Inez, was jailed Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• David J. Caudill, 42, of Leander, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license and eight additional traffic violation.
• Charles L. Pack, 30, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Mitchell Shepherd, 33, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing and harassing communications.
• Jeffrey L. Marshall, 48, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Andrew Jones, 34, of Wayne, West Virginia, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Carter County
• Dawn Puckett, 40, of Wellstone, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Craig Hardesty, 50, of Wheeling, Illinois, was jailed Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• James A. Salyers, 29, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday with no listed charges.
• Michael L. Ludwig, 43, of Grayson, was lodged Friday on failure to appear.
• Brandon Hicks, 27, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, flagrant non-support and three counts of failure to appear.
• James C. Colley, 43, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Michael S. Cook, 33, of Olive Hill, was lodged Sunday on third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Christopher Huff, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on a DUI.
• Markese A. Washington, 26, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault.
• Kaitlynn R. Williams, 19, of Olive Hill, was jailed Sunday on resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Greenup County
• Joshua D. Broughton, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Michael R. Stockham, 50, of South Portsmouth, Ohio, was jailed Friday on menacing.
• Jonathon M. Baker, 28, of Greenup, was lodged Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Travis R. Crum, 23, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Melinda G. Royce, 57, of Flatwoods, was jailed Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence aggravated circumstances, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
• Chrissie N. Royster, 32, of Garrison, was lodged Sunday on failure to appear.
• Jimmie L. Geyer, Jr., 45, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on contempt of court.