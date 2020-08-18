COVID-19 reporting was the lead issue during the Monday virtual meeting of the Superintendents Advisory Council and Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
Many districts throughout the state have asked why they cannot get county-level reporting of the virus as they have developed reopening plans, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Stack explained during his presentation that the public health department has experienced a “huge uphill battle” with getting the total number of COVID-19 tests performed at labs in the state on a consistent basis.
“In the context of communicable diseases, typically public health only follows up on people who have the disease, not also people who were tested,” said Stack. “… We have not ever had a situation like we do now with COVID-19 where we have required and tried to get the total number of all people tested.”
In addition, Stack, using nursing homes as an example, said many of the labs administering tests were not previously testing for communicable diseases. Therefore, they were not required to report numbers of tests or results to the department of public health.
“We’re about to see the federal government shipping out thousands of point-of-care test machines to nursing homes,” he said. “That means that the nursing home functionally becomes a laboratory. If they don’t tell us the positive results, we don’t get them.”
While it has been difficult for the public health department to provide specific county-wide data, districts have begun to feel the pressure of their local communities to open their school buildings.
On Aug. 10, Gov. Andy Beshear made a recommendation that all schools delay in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28. Most districts have taken heed of this recommendation and will begin the school year virtually, utilizing the non-traditional instruction program. Other districts have decided to continue with their reopening plans and start school with in-person instruction.
According to Dr. Connie White, deputy commissioner of the department of public health, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky the week that the flagship Healthy at School guidance was released was 1,482. While the reporting is still incomplete, White said the Commonwealth saw at least 3,948 positive cases during the week of Aug. 10-16.
“With these numbers, we feel it’s not the most wise time to start another set of school openings,” said White. “The hope will be that this will plateau and start to go down as we get closer to Sept. 28.”
When schools begin to reopen their buildings statewide, Stack said districts will have one day to notify their community when a positive case occurs. The day following the positive test, the department of public health will publish a school case report to the public. These reports also are done for nursing homes and behavioral health hospitals, Stack said.
“The schools will be given the opportunity to get their messaging to their school community and inform their entire school community that they have active disease and frame that in the light of the steps they are taking to address those concerns,” Stack said.
Superintendent Henry Webb of Kenton County asked why colleges and universities can begin classes, yet it is recommended that K-12 schools do not.
Stack said that the expectations are different “because those are all adults.” He added that neither circumstance of students returning is desirable, but the comparison is not “apples to apples.”
Boyle County Superintendent Mike LaFavers asked that with the governor's recommendation to wait to return to in-school classes until Sept. 28, does the department of public health expect a drop-off in positive cases in the fall.
“Where we are in the fall has nothing to do with the seasons of the year or the temperature outside or the humidity outside,” said Stack. “It has everything to do with will things like masking and social-distancing and hand hygiene be enough to limit the spread of the disease.”