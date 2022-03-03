CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court will host a public hearing — in addition to a regular meeting — Monday at noon to get the public’s input on a proposed TIF District for Camp Landing and a PILOT Tax for piece of undeveloped land in Cannonsburg.
The Tax Increment Financing District — a method to reimburse developer Jason Camp based on how much he’s able to develop the land — was first floated at last month’s fiscal court meeting. The PILOT Tax is a tax exemption for BCG Land LLC, the developers for a proposed piece of commercial property once owned by coal magnate Larry Addington.
The details of those proposed agreements were published last week in the Feb. 23 edition of The Daily Independent in the story, “Specifics revealed on incentives.”
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he hopes the public comes with questions and can be adequately informed on the two proposals before the fiscal court moves forward. He said Jim Parsons, attorney and TIF expert hired by the county to write the proposals, will be on hand to answer questions posed by the public.
“We want everyone to have 100% of their questions answered,” Chaney said. “All residents of Boyd County have a right to know what’s going on.”
Commissioner Larry Brown said he hopes “the taxpayers of Boyd County will provide us direction on these TIF Districts.”
“I seek and want the public’s input on this,” Brown said.
Chaney said similar to the move in early 2020 when the county voted to become a Second-Amendment sanctuary, he has no problem with conducting an evening meeting to get the public’s input.
“I’m going to have to confer with the commissioners first, but it’s something we’re looking into,” Chaney said. “I do want to note, we are the first court to move our meetings from 10 a.m. to noon, so people can come on their lunch breaks. We are also the first court to have our meetings on Facebook live so all can see.”
Added Chaney: “We will make sure there is adequate amount of time for public comment.”
Brown said he fully supports an evening meeting on the topic, calling for several meetings before the court decides.
“We need to have several public meetings so everyone — whether they’re for it or against it — can have a say,” he said. “I fully support having an evening meeting.”
Among other topics that will be taken up at the upcoming fiscal court meeting are the bids made on the road department and the animal shelter, according to Chaney.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court meets at the old court house at 2800 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg. Entrance is on the Louisa Street side, with a wheelchair ramp on the 28th Street side.
The meeting begins at noon on Monday, March 7.
(606) 326-2653 |