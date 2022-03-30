ASHLAND Rowan County is looking to spruce things up with public art.
To learn about the possibilities, the Rotary Symposium on Public Art will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morehead Conference Center.
Keynote speaker will be Andee Rudloff, who is known for her cooperative community murals that involve children and volunteers of any age. She has 25 years of experience as a consultant, art administrator, curator and professional artist including murals and exhibitions in Nashville and New York and internationally in Germany and Taiwan, among other countries.
Rudloff has served three terms on the Kentucky Arts Council Board and is an Artist-in-Residence at Western Kentucky University in the Arts for All Kentucky and Gifted Studies program.
Rudloff will be joined by Jess Estridge from Makerspace in Berea and regional muralist Lacy Hale from Whitesburg to discuss public art during two interactive panel discussions led by moderator Morehead State University instructor Joy Gritton. She also is the founder and coordinator of the Eastern Kentucky Arts Project.
The schedule for the symposium:
• 9 to 9:30 a.m. — Registration and welcome.
• 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Panel discussion moderated by Joy Gritton.
• 10 a.m. — Break.
• 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. — Keynote speaker Andee Rudloff.
• 11:45 — Lunch.
• 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. — Panel discussion moderated by Joy Gritton using questions gathered from the audience after the keynote. Door prizes will be drawn.
• 1:45 to 1:55 p.m. — Break.
• 1:55 to 2:45 pm — Small groups at round tables with panelists and organizers to be at the tables.
• 2:45 to 2:55 p.m. — Break
• 2:55 to 3:45 p.m. — Groups to report back about their discussions.
• 3:45 to 4:20 p.m. — Steps to move forward: opinion survey sheets.
• 4:20 to 4:30 p.m. — Drawing for six $10 gift card prizes using opinion survey sheets.
An open house will follow at the Morehead Art Center.