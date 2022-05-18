Summer particularly is a time to be aware of what your kids are doing. Studies show there is a 30% increase in ecstasy and marijuana users in the summer.
Not only are these drugs dangerous and gateway drugs but with the increased temperatures the addition of them can lead to heatstroke.
Another first-time drug prominent during the summer is cocaine, with a 28% increase in use. It is important to know the signs of drug use to protect the ones you love this summer. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help.
Narconon helps people all over the U.S. find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction.
Visit narcononnewliferetreat.org or call 1-800-431-1754 for more information.