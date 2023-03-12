ASHLAND Despite the frigid rain and overcast skies, about 70 people turned up at Broadway Square Sunday afternoon to protest the death of 34-year-old Clarence Wilkerson.
Wilkerson, of Ashland, died March 4 while in the custody of the Ashland Police Department. While Kentucky State Police is conducting an independent investigation, outrage ensued after video of his arrest went viral.
In the video, Wilkerson appears to be passing out while surrounded by several police officers, who appear to be unconcerned about his medical condition. Wilkerson later died at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Daniel Madison, Wilkerson’s stepfather, said he believes God had a mission for Willkerson and his death could prevent other families from having to go through what the Wilkersons are going through.
“I don’t want it to be swept back. Had he been helped, he might be alive today. But that didn’t happen. I’m sad; more angry than sad,” he said. “I believe this was done for others. I am angry that it happened to us, but hopefully it will help others in the future.”
At Sunday’s rally, demonstrators heard from multiple members of the Wilkerson family, including Wilkerson’s mother, Sherri Ford.
“I’ve read in the news they call him ‘the man who died,’” Ford said. “He had a name and his name was Clarence Wilkerson. and we won’t let that name be forgotten.”
Daniel Murphy, who at one point coached Clarence and his older brother La Juan in football, said the footage of Wilkerson crying out “touched my soul.”
“Out here in the cold, we can feel the shivering, we can feel the blood doing its job to keep us warm,” he said. “Clarence can’t shiver no more. We have to cry out for him. There has to be an action for God to move.”
Murphy continued, “I serve a mighty God and this cry may come from the depths of our soul and this cry will affect the world. I have to believe; I have been through too much hell to say God is not able.”
Murphy then stated while not all officers at the Ashland Police Department are in the wrong, the silence makes all culpable.
“To stand by and not say anything — that makes you implicit to it. You have to say something. If you don’t, then you’re implicated in it,” he said. “We must protest, we must move and we shall overcome this tragedy. I’m tired of the hashtags and the mothers crying in the night. We shall overcome this.”
La Juan Wilkerson called the witness who recorded the arrest, Bethany Bowman, a “true hero.”
“If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t know about this,” he said. “The stuff we were told was a lie and this video proved it.”
Tony Whitehead, Clarence’s uncle, said he remembered his nephew’s gait and smile. He spoke of family — the relatives people are born with — and “fam,” the likeminded individuals with whom we seek community. He said the turnout showed the large “fam” surrounding the grieving Wilkersons.
He then said what happened on March 4 was two arrests — the arrest of Clarence the man, and the arrest of his heart.
“When his heart stopped, that should’ve become those officers’ No. 1 priority,” he said. “They are trained first responders. They either were not trained or consciously decided not to use that training — either way, there needs to be accountability.”
Whitehead continued, “Inaction is a choice. If you’re not prepared to defend anyone — whether they’re Black or white, rich or poor — you’re not qualified to wear that badge.”
Whitehead recalled that March 13 marks three years since Breonna Taylor was slain during a no-knock warrant in Louisville. He said the fight for justice in that case has been long and windy; he anticipated a long fight in the case of Wilkerson as well.
“I say to those who underestimate this family, this fam, that we will get justice,” he said. “Keep his name on your lips.”
The Rev. J.D. Crockrel, who preached Wilkerson’s funeral Friday at Christ Temple Church, quoted a famous author as saying, “if you’re silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.”
“We are silent no more,” he said. “We want answers and we want action. We will not be silent. A group of officers stood around a young man as he said he couldn’t breathe.”
Crockrel continued, “We’ve been told this is the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. But if this land is not our land, then we are not free. We have to stand up and be brave. Someone’s son lost his life when he didn’t have to.”
Crockrel then recalled two giants of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement — Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King.
“If I could be like Malcolm X, I’d say tear some stuff up. But I’m not Malcolm X. I’ll be like Dr. King — peace is the answer,” he said. “We have one more river to cross.”
During a poem read by former Greenup County constable Tammie Hetzer-Womack, she called Clarence Wilkerson “our Abel to Ashland’s Cain.”
Following the conclusion of the remarks, Ashland For Change organizer Audra Thomas said the family would stick around and mingled with the gathered. Organizers offered Hot Hands, hot chocolate and coffee for folks to keep warm.