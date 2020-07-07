Sunlight is essentially radiation from the sun that makes its way to earth. This radiation, commonly referred to as sunlight, is what lights and warms the earth and facilitates life all across the planet.
Even at night, the light we call moonlight is simply a reflection of the radiant energy emanating from the sun. But sunlight is far more than the rays we perceive as light with our eyes. Beyond what our eyes can register, other rays such as ultraviolet rays, are also a part of what the sun sends our way.
Ultraviolet radiation is a form of non-ionizing radiation that comes from sunlight and various artificial sources such as tanning beds, the mercury vapor lighting often found in high school gymnasiums, as well as halogen, fluorescent and incandescent lights. Different types of ultraviolet radiation can also be generated by welding machines and other sources. In short, ultraviolet radiation is in most environments where human beings might find themselves. And just like light, ultraviolet radiation also reflects of off surfaces such as water, glass, and even snow.
Among the many things which ultraviolet rays contribute to or cause are the premature aging and loss of elasticity in skin and skin cancer. These are possible regardless of skin type or color, and though many might believe darker skin is a protection from ultraviolet rays, any protection it affords is minimal. The conventional wisdom that a good suntan protects us from the harmful effects of sunlight isn’t as accurate as you might think. It merely shows less, and the damage is not as readily apparent on tanned or darker skin as it may be on untanned or fairer skin tones.
The damage caused is typically slower in becoming obvious; even a serious sunburn will fade or peel and be replaced by new skin. And the effects do not stop at skin, either. Serious and/or continuous exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays is listed as a causative factor in many eye conditions and diseases. Macular degeneration, inflamed corneas, pterygium and cataracts are caused or made worse by UV exposure.
“Ultraviolet rays can put you at increased risk for cataracts and macular degeneration,” said Stephanie Sizemore, a triage technician at Ashland Opthalmology. Sizemore said this is especially true if you happen to have a fair complexion or if you’re outside for an extended period of time each day. “When you are outside, especially for long periods of time, you need to be wearing sunglass with at least a 400 UV rating. And if you work outside, you definitely need to be wearing them.”
Sizemore said that artificial sources of ultraviolet radiation are equally as dangerous as the rays found in sunlight, and can be more dangerous when concentrated.
“I know Dr. Daniels here does not recommend any sort of tanning beds,” Sizemore said. The concentration of ultraviolet light is unhealthy for both the skin and the eyes, and it is difficult to completely protect the eyes under tanning bed conditions. Most people are not going to be exposed to arc or other types of welding machines, but she stressed the importance of the proper eye protection for those individuals who are required to use them.
“The difference is you notice damage from machines right away,” Sizemore said. “Welders talk about getting flash-burned and you notice that almost immediately.”
There are also related issues which can be complicated due to overexposure — and sometimes occasional exposure — to ultraviolet rays, Sizemore said. “When you are dealing with diabetes, for instance, one of the things you have to worry about is diabetic retinopathy, which is basically leaky blood vessels at the back of the eye. And overexposure can affect that as well. Reflected UV rays are pretty much just as bad as direct exposure, so you need to be careful to wear eye protection any time you are around reflected ultraviolet rays.“
Nearly every health professional today will recommend that individuals limited extended (unprotected) exposure to the sun whether considering skin or eyes. Use sunscreen and 400-plus rated protection sunglasses, and use a wide-brimmed hat when not able to limit the exposure. This doesn’t mean that we can’t get out and have a good time in the sun; it is just that most health professionals recommend limited over extended exposure, and regular eye exams and doctor’s visits.