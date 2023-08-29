FLATWOODS The Flatwoods American Legion presented a check Monday to Russell schools to buy defibrillators.
American Legion Post 325 presented a check of $5,529.40 Monday afternoon at Russell Independent’s School Board of Education meeting, awarding the district two new AEDS.
Kirby Mabery, of Flatwoods American Legion Post 325, said, “We gave them a check to buy two defibrillators for the school systems. If you have a heart attack, these devices can be used to shock your heart to get it back into rhythm. It is just protection for the kids.”
Mabery said he believed the Russell Independent School District will benefit from the donation.
“It helps the school district out with having extra money left over,” which will help the district produce more beneficial things for the kids like other safety devices, he said.
“They (Russell) put out that they need to have AEDs two to three minutes away from wherever you are on school property, so we figured we would help them out with two of them since the school is buying two also.”
The American Legion makes donations like this possible because of fundraisers and charitable gaming.
“Where we get our money is from charitable gaming and through what the post does is help out everybody,” Mabery said. "We have also given to the Flatwoods Police Department; we gave them $15,000 last week for a new K-9,” he said. "We have given to Greenup County Schools and Raceland Schools. We are just trying to help out the community as much as we can.
"I have lived here for 20-some years. It really makes me feel good to be a part of this.”
Ron Fields, another member of Flatwoods American Legion and former mayor of Flatwoods, wanted to let the public know that the Legion is here to help the community.
“Hopefully, other organizations will step up to help with projects that are needed in our schools," Fields said.
