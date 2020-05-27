ASHLAND Federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with the retrial of cardiologist Richard Paulus in its arguments against the doctor's dismissal of his charges.
Earlier this month, Paulus' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss on the grounds that a retrial of the doctor would violate the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution, which states a person cannot be tried for the same crime twice.
The U.S. government stated Monday it comes down to how to handle a “Brady Violation.” And no, that doesn't mean attorneys have to set Marcia's broken nose straight.
A Brady violation is when evidence that could help the defendant is withheld by the prosecution.
Paulus has been embroiled in legal troubles since 2015, after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of performing unnecessary heart stents in order to bilk insurance for more money. The case has been through two appeals since the former King's Daughters Medical Center doctor was convicted by a jury in 2016.
Earlier this year, the Sixth Circuit of Appeals reversed Paulus' conviction on the grounds that the government did not provide a letter from KDMC that could have been used in the doctor's defense. The same appeals court had reinstated his conviction after the trial judge vacated it in 2016.
KDMC attorneys went to court asking for the letter to be sealed in the lead up to Paulus' trial, according to court motions. The appeals court has noted that federal prosecutors didn't make the call — the trial judge did, when he ruled against having the letter introduced into the evidence.
The withholding of the letter is what constituted the Brady violation, leading to the vacation of Paulus' conviction.
Federal prosecutors state that the remedy for the situation is a new trial. Citing legal precedents in the Sixth Circuit, as well as Paulus' attorneys' calls for a new trial, federal prosecutors argue that retrial would not violate Paulus' constitutional right to avoid double jeopardy.
“As with all other Brady violations, the Sixth Circuit necessarily determined that the KDMC letter undermined its confidence in the jury's verdict, i.e., that its non-disclosure prejudiced Dr. Paulus,” prosecutors wrote. “That holding is not an acquittal for purposes of the double jeopardy clause and nothing in Paulus II or the double jeopardy clause precludes the relief requested by Dr. Paulus — a new trial.”
Prosecutors also fired back against assertions by defense attorneys that the government committed a “fraud upon the court” for withholding the KDMC letter during the first appeal. Prosecutors stated the Sixth Circuit's job is to look at the court record as presented to the jury — since the jury didn't have the letter, it wasn't part of the record.
A ruling to dismiss on grounds of double jeopardy would be above the lower court's pay grade, according to federal prosecutors. The first appeal is still in play to an extent because it overturned the trial judge's post-trial acquittal, prosecutors note. The second appeal only sets the stage for a new trial — it does not completely overturn the finding against the post-trial acquittal, according to the motion.
“At present, Dr. Paulus stands neither convicted or acquitted, but under indictment. A jury should again consider the evidence against him, at the conclusion of the new trial Dr. Paulus requested and the Sixth Circuit mandated,” prosecutors wrote.
Furthermore, prosecutors dismissed the defense's call for an evidentiary hearing into the government's alleged misconduct.
“There is no legal basis to grant Dr. Paulus the unprecedented relief he seeks, nor are there facts beyond his hyperbolic accusations that could support dismissal of the indictment,” the motion states. “Accordingly, an evidentiary hearing is unnecessary and the court should deny Dr. Paulus' request for one.”
Defense attorneys have until June 16 to reply to the government's argument, per a court order.
