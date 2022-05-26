CATLETTSBURG An Ashland indicted earlier this week on multiple sexual assault charges may have more victims, a prosecutor said Thursday.
David K. Whitt, 37, was arraigned Thursday before Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent on a six-count indictment involving the sexual assault of at least three children.
After Whitt pleaded not guilty to the charges through his public defender, Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith asked for a hearing to be scheduled 60 days out in order to investigate other crimes.
“There’s the potential for more victims and we need to further investigate that,” Smith said.
Vincent set the court date for July 25.
Whitt was caught in the act on May 8, according to court records. When confronted by a witness, Whitt said “he had been fighting with this for years and that he doesn’t know what to do but that he was going to jail,” court records show.