CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods confronted Commissioner Keith Watts, and Watts fired back as a heated exchange ensued during the latest fiscal court meeting.
Two months ago, the sheriff presented a proposal to the commission regarding pay for his employees. The sheriff’s office and fiscal court operate under a fee pooling system, so the sheriff’s budget must be approved by the court. The sheriff’s department follows a calendar year, financially, so the budget is typically discussed up until January, and decided upon then.
However, when a few details reached his deputies, Woods felt compelled to bring it to the commission’s attention in this past Tuesday’s meeting in Catlettsburg.
“I’m not calling you out politically, but I am calling you out,” Woods said to Watts. Deputies revealed to Woods that Watts was the source who provided them details of the proposal — Watts contended that it is public record, so he saw no issue with divulging it. Woods agreed that the information is fair game, but he disagreed with the way it was presented to the deputies.
When Woods was first elected Sheriff in 2016, starting hourly wage was $15. A couple years ago, it was raised to $16.50.
“(Judge-Executive Eric Chaney) and I talked about raising that bottom up to $20 this next year, and see how much money we got left, and go from there,” Woods said.
Essentially, that means — if the Sheriff gets his wish — 32 employees would get as much as a $3.50 raise (to $20). The other 13, though, may not see quite that hike because they’re already at $20 or above that mark. It’s up to the sheriff how substantial the raise is for each employee. That’s part of Watts’s concern, he said.
“They all thought they’d get the $3(.50)-an-hour raise until they saw the proposal,” Watts said.
Court security officers were not included in the proposal.
Woods said his department is having issues keeping deputies.
“Every agency that pays below $20 an hour in eastern Kentucky has had trouble retaining people,” Woods said.
Watts speculates there might be more reasons why such problems arise.
“I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know the whole ordeal, but what it boils down to is I want it to be fair for them at the end of the day,” said Watts, who claimed police officers approach him — not the other way around. “… If they come to me and ask me the question, I’m not going to lie.”
The sheriff implored Watts to come straight to him if there are any issues regarding his employees or department.
Watts didn’t agree with Woods confronting the commission in a meeting three months prior to budget time.
“Why come to us in October whenever your budget is due in January?” Watts said. “Why come to us all of a sudden, in a court meeting, in the public like that?”
Watts, a Republican, feels like Woods, a Democrat, did so for political reasons.
“Jamie Reihs is one of my best friends, and yes, I’m going to back Jamie; maybe that’s what this is about,” Watts said. Reihs, a Republican, has announced he’s running for Boyd County Sheriff in 2022. Woods has yet to declare he’s running for reelection.
Woods was adamant he had no political motive.
“It was not Republican-Democrat politics,” Woods said. “Not one time has (Watts) ever come to my office, but he wants to talk to deputies. It creates a tumultuous situation sometimes. … It was absolutely not political.”
If everyone would get the same $3.50 raise (across the board), it increases the total from $183,000 that Woods first requested to $307,563. Woods challenged Watts to make that motion on Tuesday.
“Now if commissioner Watts wants to take that as a motion, I’ll be glad to listen,” Woods said.
Woods suggested the same to Chaney.
“Now, hold on a minute here,” said the judge-executive with a wry smile. No motion was made.
Chaney later said January — after the sheriff will have collected property taxes over the previous three months — is the appropriate time to make any kind of move.
(606) 326-2664 |