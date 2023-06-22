ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission unanimously voted Thursday to slightly lower the real estate tax for the 2023 tax year.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Mayor Matt Perkins said.
According to a fiscal note attached to the agenda, the tax rate for the 2022 tax year was .2544, while the compensating rate for 2023 would be .2490. That works out to a tax bill of $266.18 for a $106,900 house, which is $5.77 less than the previous year, the note said.
The flood wall tax rate of .1065 would remain the same, per the note.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Commissioner Marty Gute touted the Longest Day of Play at Central Park on Wednesday, the farmers market on Thursday, the upcoming pickleball tournament on Saturday and Broadway nights on Friday. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs requested Gute go last in commissioners’ comments because he said everything she was going to say.
• Perkins and Commissioner Josh Blanton warned the community about setting off illegal fireworks in the city limits, with Blanton voicing concern about the noise at late hours and Perkins stating it is a fire hazard. Perkins said a friend of his lost their parents in a house fire due to ember that landed on their roof.
• City Manager Mike Graese said the engineering department picked up two new engineers. He also said there have been 10 requests for proposals submitted for use of the city’s opioid money and an aggressive dog problem on Ranch Road was taken care of after the owner surrendered their pet.
• The price of road salt dropped, from $138 per ton in 2022 to $92.85 per ton in 2023. Spriggs said she was happy to see the price go down — according to the fiscal note, that saves about $45,150 a year.