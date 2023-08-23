FLATWOODS Flatwoods City Council convened Tuesday afternoon for a meeting that lasted just less than an hour.
The Flatwoods City Council approved a 4% property tax rate increase — from .349 per $100 in 2022 to .355 per $100 in 2023 — and a 4% bump in the fire tax — from .0363 to .037.
For example, those owning a property valued at $50,000 will see a 25-cent-per-month increase for a total of $3 in a year. For homeowners with a property valued at $100,000, they will see a 50 cent-per-month increase — or $6 more in a year.
David R. Smith, chief of police in Flatwoods, presented the monthly report for July 2023 that logged 352 calls for service.
Of those 352 calls: six thefts, one being a vehicle theft; two burglaries; six domestics; 23 traffic stops; 11 alarm calls; 26 citations; seven arrests; five alcohol involved; three drug involved; 13 incident reports; five collisions investigated; 10 cases opened; and three cases closed. Animal Control received 38 complaints, and five animals were removed to the pound.
Flatwoods Fire Chief Brent Dean announced that the fire department secured almost two dozen Automated External Defibrillators for city buildings and vehicles. He said all AEDs purchased did not come from taxpayers.
“This was bought with opioid money,” Dean said. “The goal of the city was to be able to put AEDs in all of our city buildings, city vehicles, all of our police department vehicles, and our fire trucks.
“With the opioid money we were fortunate enough today to buy 21 AEDs to be installed in our vehicles, it will also give us a couple extra for backups,” Dean said. “The fire department has been providing training of CPR and first aid for the police department and public works department; both of those departments are 100% trained and have the ability to use the AEDS and provide CPR.”
The fire chief also announced the ladder fire truck was officially paid off.
“The ladder truck that we financed on eight years is now officially paid off,” he said to the city council members. “The truck was financed on eight years and we paid it off in three.”