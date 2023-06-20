SILOAM A loud boom and an ensuing rumble prompted the governor’s senior adviser to declare the brewing storm an auspicious sign in western Greenup County.
“Somebody’s trying to tell us something,” Rocky Adkins said on Monday morning near Siloam Cemetery. “That’s a big thunder of applause, in my opinion, for our region.”
Judge-Executive Bobby Hall, Rep. Danny Bentley (98th District), Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows and Adkins each spoke during a groundbreaking ceremony for the area of Siloam getting city water.
This was one of Hall’s first objectives in his new position.
“On June 9, 2021, we filed paper work to run for the office of Greenup County Judge-Executive,” Hall said. “The next day, my announcement included, if elected, we would bring tap water to 80-plus homes in Siloam. Today, six months into this term, I am proud to be standing here to say, water is on its way to Siloam.”
Earlier this year, the Greenup County Fiscal Court voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for this $3 million water expansion project. Hall said Meadows and South Shore Mayor Cheryl Moore — along with the county commission and city councils — worked together to make this happen.
Howerton Engineering is spearheading the efforts to provide water to areas including Morning View Road, Limeville Road, Banner Road, Johnson Lane, Mays Lane, Siloam Lane, Siloam Lane Loop, Louie Drive, Vernon Way, Shady Lane, Clifford Loop, Penix Street, Eves Lane, DeAntoine Lane and Antoine Lane.
Bentley said the impact will reach far beyond the 85 residences.
“When you get water to Siloam Bottoms — everybody knows what’s behind me, those flat fields — we’re going to get some jobs someday because it’s a tipping point to get water in this area. I know how vital it is to get water in this area.”
Adkins agreed.
“To have this property in this community on the river, with major access with road, rail and natural gas, and now have a major distribution of water, folks, we are primed in this region to make something big happen,” Adkins said.
Hall said Adkins answered his phone calls, emails and text messages over the last five months regarding this project, and was instrumental in paving the way to Monday’s moment — when shovels dug into the dirt to demonstrate the project’s launch.
“Isn’t it nice to have a good working team that can get projects off the ground and get started?” Meadows said. “You all don’t understand how many messages and calls I get from people that don’t have clean, potable drinking water, and the pictures that I receive where water looks like the dirt we’re about to have the groundbreaking with. … People in Siloam Bottoms are very happy to see this coming.”
Being from the Middle Fork area in Elliott County, Adkins is extremely familiar with underserved areas of the Bluegrass. That area, too, now has city water.
“That’s happened throughout rural Kentucky,” he said, referring to the $500 million of ARPA funds recommended by the governor and approved by the general assembly to go toward infrastructure needs, such as water and sewer.
“Let’s always remember today, Monday, June 19,” Hall said. “Promise made, promise kept.”
