ASHLAND Young Men’s Christian Associations have popped up across the globe since 1844, when Sir George Williams founded the first YMCA in London, England.
Seven years later, the first American YMCA was established in 1851 in Boston. That’s 10 years prior to Abraham Lincoln moving into the White House.
The Ashland Area YMCA has quite a history of its own. It will celebrate its 125th birthday this year.
From 1897 to 1972, the YMCA sat where Bob Evans is situated on Carter Avenue in Ashland.
For the past 50 years, locals have flocked to the Y’s current building on Megan Neyer Way.
With a three-word focus — Mind, Body and Spirit — the Y offers ways to enhance all three.
Businessman and coach E.B. Lowman spent 39 of his 70 years as a member of the YMCA Board. He recently stepped away.
“My length of service testifies how important the Y is and what it means to me, and what I think it means to the community,” Lowman said. Lowman called it a respite from the chaos of life.
The names of the men he remembered spearheading the construction of the “new” YMCA were Sam Mansbach, Donald Putnam and Claude Fannin. Lowman said Bo McMillan and Ernie Chattin ran the old Y and continued in the current one until 1980 or so. Bill Watson was another impact player.
“They were the reason that swim lessons were free,” Lowman said.
Lowman frequented the Y five days a week from 1975 to 2005, developing “many lifetime friends there,” he said.
“Working out at the Y was the great equalizer,” Lowman said. “It didn’t matter if you were a blue collar worker or in executive management, we were all working towards the same end and did so together.”
Major shoulder surgery sidelined Lowman in 2005. He was never abe to re-establish his regular pattern, he said. He does stay in shape, though — during an interview with a reporter in early March, he was on a long ski trip with his wife, Jodi, in Colorado.
Executive Director Scott Campbell stepped into his prominent role just months before onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been few “normal” days, he said.
With case numbers on the descent since the start of 2022, Campbell is pleased with membership statistics.
As of late February, the Ashland Area YMCA’s head count was 8,300. The unit count was 3,641, Campbell said.
Campbell seizes any opportunity to give prospective members — or local newspaper employees — a tour of the spacious facility.
He’ll introduce you to Patty in the little shop that greets your eye as soon as you enter the turnstiles. In this space, the Y offers hygiene essentials such as deodorant and shaving cream, and it’s also where one can buy snacks and drinks or rent a towel or locker.
He’ll take you to the large swimming pool, which hosts an annual state tournament, several youth events and school meets.
“That’s our swim coach right there,” Campbell says, pointing out Kenzie Pennington who had just taken a swim on a weekday afternoon.
Above the pool is a viewing area, which also features cubicles donated by Ramey Estep and computers given by Marathon. It’s used for tutoring as part of the Norma Meek-led Building A Stronger Foundation in Education program.
Campbell will be ecstatic to show you the adult gym, where pickleball is every bit as popular as basketball. Above the gym on the third floor is a walking/running track. The same setup goes for the youth gym, which plays host to indoor soccer and gives kids a big space to explore and play.
Also for kids is the Fun Factory for 5- to 10-year-olds.
“You can drop kids off for two-hour time blocks or rent it for birthday parties,” said Campbell, who said the late Dave Williams donated the money for the jungle gym.
Four racquetball courts are adjacent to the adult gym. As racquetball’s popularity has given way to pickleball, Campbell said they’ve used those spots for other activities, too. They’ve converted one to an almost halfcourt basketball area where Max Hunter gives private lessons.
The YMCA also offers a wide variety of classes from novice level to “intense” spin classes, Campbell said. Club Cardio and Silver Sneakers are a couple of regular classes at the Y.
About a dozen personal trainers, such as Hunter and Jermaine Keyes, use the Y to shape their clients of all ages. Campbell said trainers collect 75% of what they charge while the Y keeps 25%.
Also contained in the Y are locker rooms, a weight room with machines and free weights, a cardio room with ellipticals and treadmills, and women’s and men’s health centers.
Campbell said he begins his day with a workout in the men’s health center.
“Here’s the sitting area,” Campbell says. “This is where all the guys trash-talk each other, watch the news and drink coffee — they’re a lot of fun.”
Lowman joked about all the “triathletes” he’s encountered in that part of the Y.
“I still get tickled with our triathletes back then,” Lowman said. “They did the whirlpool, steam and sauna.”
The YMCA also consists of a nursery and a chapel.
Campbell worked at the Y while a college student. Before that, he “fell in love with this place” as a child.
“This place is different,” he said. “We’re unique because it’s more of a family and community experience.”
Said Lowman: “There are a lot of options for working out, but none as steeped in Christian values as our facility, none as family-oriented, none with that range of things to do.
“I believe that our YMCA is one of the gold stars of our community, focusing primarily on families and the development of mind, body and spirit,” he added. “It has something for everyone.”
