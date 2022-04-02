When seeking advice or help concerning mental health, the system isn’t always the easiest to navigate.
The letters behind practitioners’ names and the services and assistance they are able to provide can be overwhelming.
Steve Tackett is a licensed professional clinical counselor in Ashland. He clarifies what the letters mean and what services each category of providers can provide a patient.
“When I look at mental health providers, in my mind, they usually fall within about three types of categories,” Tackett said.
A psychiatrist is a medical doctor and can prescribe medications and though they can, they very rarely provide therapy, Tackett said.
A psychologist does not prescribe medication, but can do talk therapy and has the ability to give psychological evaluations. Those can include a personality test, IQ test, and ADHD or autism evaluation, Tackett said.
The other category includes counselors, therapists and social workers. This is where Tackett falls as an LPCC.
“These people usually have a master’s degree,” Tackett said. “They’re usually licensed by a state to do talk therapy, we do not prescribe medications and we’re very, very limited on even testing we can do. We can’t do official psychological tests.”
Tackett said in his office, he will refer those he works with to local psychologists or psychiatrists if he feels they need the services he can’t provide, and vice-versa. He said they receive emails and faxes nearly every day with referrals.
Tackett also explained the various letters behind their names. A Ph.D. is someone with a doctorate in psychology. Tackett said this is generally those who do research, testing and teaching. A PsyD is more focused on directly working with people, Tackett said. Though they can still teach and do research, they are often more clinical-focused, he said.
An APRN is a nurse practitioner and is able to prescribe medicine. APRNs with a mental health focus work in conjunction with a psychiatrist or medical doctor to provide medications, Tackett said.
An LPCC (licensed professional clinical counselor) has an independent license, Tackett said. They can bill insurance, provide talk therapy and work alone. An LPCA (licensed professional counselor associate) has their degree and a temporary license, and following a set number of hours working under supervision, they may receive an LPCC, according to Tackett.
An LCSW is a licensed clinical social worker. Tackett said they typically have a master’s in social work, have completed a licensure exam and can work independently as well.
When seeking help, it’s not always a simple system to navigate. Tackett understands that and said he personally runs most of his office’s Facebook page. Tackett’s office, Tri-State Counseling & Psychotherapy, LLC, has a common question page on its website, tristatepsych.com, about therapy and if it is right for someone.
Tackett said general practitioners can give referrals. He encourages people to read practitioners’ websites and social media pages and to reach out and ask questions by sending an email or calling.
King’s Daughters Medical Center’s website, kingsdaughtershealth.com, has a behavioral health services page, Tackett said. An internet search can bring up results as well.
“This is one area where I think we can do better,” Tackett said.
He wishes there was a local based web page or app to show people their options and answer questions.
Online and app-based options may be of benefit for some, particularly those often on the move. These online services gained more prominence during the pandemic and Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Cerebral and Talkspace are lauded by Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Michael Phelps, respectively. Both companies accept some insurance providers and match subscribers to licensed providers. Medication can be prescribed through both services.
Cerebral plans are priced at $85 a month for care counseling and medication, $259 for therapy only and $325 for medication and therapy, according to cerebral.com. Talkspace starts at $69 a week for messaging therapy, $99 a week for four live sessions a month or $129 for both live and messaging therapy, according to the company’s website talkspace.com.
