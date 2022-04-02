There is a wide variety of supplements available today, including vitamins, powders and the nearly ubiquitous energy drinks.
Energy drinks are marketed as a “pick-me-up,” and vary in size from the energy shots sold in quantities of less than 2 ounces per bottle to 20 ounces and more. The shots are typically just that and are recommended for use as an occasional boost to get you through your day. Energy drinks are marketed in much the same way, but the larger sizes tend to be used by most people as what they perceive to be a healthier alternative to soda.
“I don’t recommend energy drinks as a healthy alternative for people on a diet because they contain a lot of sugar,” Tom Jones, owner of IronHeadz Gym in Flatwoods, said. “They are useful for a quick fix if you are coming into the gym to get a quick workout. But at the same time, some of these drinks have 160 calories, 40 grams of total sugars and 40 grams of carbs. And that is a lot to take in for that little tingle, that quick burst of energy.”
“And all of that defeats the purpose of working out or dieting,” he continued.
Jones said the benefit of these drinks, some of which he offers for sale at his gym, is fairly limited. It begins and ends with that quick burst and has no lasting effect.
“Personally, I prefer the pre-workout powders,” Jones said. “They don’t have all that sugar and carbs, but they still contain the Beta and niacin.” Ninety percent of these pre-workout powders contain no sugar and limited carbs, he said.
The appeal of the energy drinks in most cases, he said, is convenience.
“The energy drinks of course are premade and usually stored cold. You can get them on the run and take them wherever you want. A lot of people don’t want to take the time to get the pre-workout that has to be mixed,” he said.
Expense might seem to be a factor as well, given that pre-workout is sold in a larger container and is more expensive than “a couple of cans.” But the pre-workout offers 30 servings at a standard recommended mix, so in the end becomes more cost effective if not as convenient.
“A lot of people use the pre-workout. Just add it to bottled water to make it more convenient,” Jones said.
Another method, he said, would be to mix it up in a larger container and then fill a reusable sports bottle to take on the go. But, Jones said, each has its place, and he added that convenience should never be more important than individual health.
“I have used both,” Jones said. “I actually prefer the pre-workout, but you have to know what you are putting in your body. The energy drinks will give you that quick burst of energy, but once all that sugar wears off you’re going to crash. The pre-workouts typically have more caffeine, but a lot less sugar, so you don’t have the crash problem. For someone who is trying to lose or maintain weight, that is very important. The pre-workout might be a little more expensive, but it has more longevity and you are getting more out of it. You get the pump, the appetite suppressant and the thermogenic benefits as well.”
Moderation in any choice is the key, Jones said. In his opinion, a person’s energy level starts at the dinner table, rather than coming from a can or container.
“You are going to get your energy from good, clean carbs,” he said. “In the long run, energy drinks and pre-workouts are all supplements. A person’s overall energy level starts at the dinner table with their eating habits and consistency and how they treat their body. You get out of your body what you put into it, and it’s all about balance. So when you use energy drinks or pre-workouts, keep an eye on your body. Watch the intake, because you are adding a lot of things to your body. And you have to stop using them once in a while, too, because eventually your body will get used to them and they will quit working as well for you.”