Boyd County resident April Rice said she reached 297 pounds before she became serious about losing weight. At 5-foot-5, Rice was at that point considered morbidly obese and had begun to feel serious negative effects from her extra weight.
“I had developed severe acid reflux,” Rice said of her health tipping point. “I also had GERD really bad, so the only choice I had was doing surgery, and I had a gastric bypass.”
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, (GERD), is “a common condition in which the stomach contents move up into the esophagus,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It is a serious disease that may damage the esophagus, pharynx or respiratory tract.
Those health conditions and not the weight loss itself were the determining factors, she said. Rice did lose an extreme amount of weight due to the surgery and by following the post-surgery recommendations of her doctor. But the process of weight loss surgery is very involved and has to be followed both before and after to ensure maximum results. Some insurances or doctors may require pre-surgery weight loss, Rice said, but she was not required to do so.
“My doctor suggested that I lose about 15 pounds, but he didn’t insist on it,” she said.
One thing Rice said surprised her a little was that she was required to have a psychiatric evaluation before the surgery.
“They wanted to make sure I was mentally prepared for it, because it is a big lifestyle change,” she said. “The surgery itself went fine. I was only in the hospital overnight. I was a little sore, but I think that was as much because I was lying on my back for three hours during the surgery. There were no complications and the weight came off really quickly.
“For two days before the surgery and immediately after the surgery you are on a liquid diet,” Rice said. “For two weeks post-surgery, you are on a clear liquid diet. After that you are on pureed food like mashed potatoes or things with the consistency of baby food. That part wasn’t hard for me, but it is for some people. My problem was eating at all, because I wasn’t hungry. I didn’t want to eat, but I knew I had to eat.”
One aspect post-surgery that did require an adjustment on her part was how to drink liquids, she said. “You have to learn to drink really slowly,” she said. “After the surgery, my stomach was actually the size of an egg.
“Once you get past the pureed food you progress to semi-solid foods, but you have to be real careful.” Rice said. “If you eat the wrong foods, then it is really uncomfortable. But after that point, you can start to introduce new foods. Except pop. You can drink pop, but the doctors want you to stay away from it because of all the carbonation that will expand your stomach. And getting enough protein is a big thing. They want you to eat 60 to 80 grams of protein, and usually you can drink the protein shakes. But I am a little different, and I can’t drink my protein. I have to eat my protein, so I have to eat turkey and steak. Some people aren’t able to handle steak, but I can. The challenge is that I can only eat three bites of anything, then I’m done.”
Rice said when she went for follow up appointments she discovered she had lost at least 16 pounds per month. Her doctor was amazed at the results and told her most people don’t achieve her level of weight loss for at least a year post-surgery, she said.
Rice said she was losing about 40% of her body fat and the process was helped by eating lean foods in limited quantities. Along with that, she was also drinking more limited quantities of clean liquids as well at regular times. This was important to avoid dehydration and her dietary intake was important because many people who drastically reduce food consumption are at risk of becoming malnourished.
Another benefit to the surgery is that she is no longer considered a diabetic, Rice said. Before the surgery she was being treated for type 2 diabetes. She also has much more energy post-surgery and is able to do more.
“I still feel like I’m big,” Rice admitted. “I can see that I’m not.”
She mentioned some people can still “see” the weight they have lost in the mirror. “But I’m the opposite. Every time I eat, I feel it. I still feel like I am at my bigger size,” she said.
Rice said she knows it’s psychological, and that she will get past it in time, but for now she is very aware of it. And she said problems such as this can cause people who undergo the surgery to have problems following through with everything that goes with it.
“The mental aspect of it is very real,” she said. “And you have to be prepared for it. I was very determined to succeed when I started. And that has helped me a lot. It also helps that I have not had any acid reflux or GERD since April 2021, and I am not on any stomach medicine. My doctor still wants me to take blood pressure medicine, but I am trying to step down from that. And I am on a really low dose of diabetes medicine, because that actually helps manage weight loss.” Though she no longer needs it to manage diabetes.
Rice said many people might consider weight loss surgery an “easy out,” but it isn’t. Her doctor described the surgery as giving her a tool and it was up to her to use it. Using that tool properly involved not only the surgery itself, but also the dietary recommendations that follow. Using the tool she was given has allowed Rice reach her current weight of 169 pounds. Her beginning BMI (body mass index) was 46.1, and her current BMI is 28.1.
“I thought at the beginning that I might regret this, but I don’t,” Rice said. “I’m glad I did it, and not just because of the weight loss. It’s made me healthier and I feel better. It’s helped me be more active at work and at home.”
Rice works at Cannonsburg Primary Care on U.S. 60 and said she highly recommends the surgery to anyone who is offered the “tool” to improve their health.