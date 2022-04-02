Through the doors of Bozhi’s Gym Nest, dozens of young girls flip into foam pits, leap across the balance beam, swing on the uneven bars and fly off the vault table.
In the back of the gym, owner Bozhidar Russev watched with a meticulous eye as Isaiah Hassett, an accomplished level 8 gymnast, trained on the pommel horse. A few feet away, Caden Spencer, Russev’s grandson, coached a young group of girls through exercises on the rod floor.
Spencer is committed to the Ohio State University men’s gymnastics team beginning in the fall.
After Spencer’s class wrapped up, he headed to the back of the gym to join Hassett and Russev. Spencer pulled his grips on his wrists and tightened them before heading to the chalk bucket.
Meanwhile, Hassett climbed up to the horizontal bar. He began his giant swings with board-straight form. He bent at the hips, straddled his legs and pressed back up to a handstand on the top of the bar before swinging into another giant, completing a skill called a stalder. Hassett flew high into a full twisting dismount in the tucked position.
After Hassett took his turns, Spencer mounted the bar to begin his warm-up. Hassett headed to another apparatus. The men train on six apparatus, floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.
A typical training session for Hassett includes working on flexibility and conditioning. Then he moves to his technical sequences, which is what he will need to become a level 9 gymnast.
He has started getting a feel for the pommel horse with the pommels on. Men’s gymnastics removes the pommels, the handles on the horse, until level 9, Hassett said.
Hrabrina Spencer, co-owner of the gym and coach, said the boys have to be certain ages before they can reach each level. Hassett, she said, is at the highest level he can be for his age. He will need to be 13 before he can move to level 9, Hrabrina Spencer said.
Hrabrina is Russev’s daughter and the mother of Caden Spencer. She and Russev are both Bulgarian Olympic gymnasts and great inspirations to Caden.
He said family was his motivation to make it as far as he has in the sport.
“My grandfather (Russev), he’s well-known in his country and even around the world as a renowned gymnast and coach and has even taught some gymnasts to the Olympic level, including my mother,” Caden said.
Hrabrina was on the Bulgarian gymnastics team which placed fifth in Seoul, South Korea in 1988.
“I just see myself, I just want to be like …” Caden trailed off as he looked and motioned across the gym toward his mom and grandfather. “I just want to match their level of amazingness, and I genuinely just love the sport.”
Caden gives as much inspiration as he gets from inside the gym.
“During practice I just look up and think he’s amazing and I want to be like him,” Hassett said. “He makes me keep striving toward achievement. He’s always there when I’m down.”
Hassett said he gets advice from Caden, mainly to go for his goals and believe in himself. Hassett wants to follow and become a Buckeye gymnast as well when he goes to college. Caden shared about his mindset as he trains to prepare for college.
It’s been five months, after a wrist injury, since Caden trained on the pommel horse. In mid-March he began again with some flares on the pommels. Caden spun a few flares and hopped off, then got back up to go again and then a few more times. He looked at his wrist, gave a little nod of the head and said, “Feels good.”
He has been working the other events and is in a different place on each, but pommel was the final apparatus to get back due to the amount of pressure the wrist takes.
Hassett explained some of his favorite skills were ones that took longer to get. He struggled with a full twist for some time, but then, after he got the feel for it, that second twist was next to nothing. He’s looking forward to adding a triple twist to his bag of tricks, though he knows it will likely be a few years.
Caden was honest about his experience with fear and mental blocks on skills. At one point he had the Kovacs and Kolman on the high bar. The Kovacs is a back flip over the bar in the tucked position, the Kolman adds a full twist to the Kovacs.
After a few rough falls hitting his rips on the steel bar performing the skills, he got in his head and wasn’t able to perform them, then his wrist injury occurred. For now he’s focused on his wrist healing, so he’s not quite back to pushing for the skills again, but that’s the goal. He wants to throw those skills again.
Caden shares that when gymnasts let the fear creep in, the body will feel it too. It’s about keeping a positive mindset.
“At the moment you say ‘I can’t do this,’ your body is going to reflect it,” Caden said. “Always be looking forward, to making the skill. Even if you fail, no matter how many times you you fail, you always look forward to making the skill. As long as you keep that mindset, your body will follow.”
Caden was adamant that his goal isn’t just to get back to 100% before his wrist injury, but beyond. He wants to continue to grow and be the best he can be before heading off to Columbus. Hrabrina said the commitment goes beyond gymnastics. She said he’s looking to major in engineering and is getting a head start taking some college classes.
He has spent time working out as the team he will join does. During his visit to Ohio State, he saw the way the men conditioned. He said they were completely drenched in sweat. He wants to be prepared, so he asked the coaches for the training regimen, and has been implementing it into his own training.
Caden will head onto a team that just clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title and begins post-season competition Friday. It was always his first choice, and he’s always had a heart for Ohio State. He’s excited to work with the coaches, and lists them all off by name. He’s also ready to have a team atmosphere. He also said the team has a great work ethic.
Hrabrina said there’s a possibility of Caden competing at the European championships and world championships this year or next for Bulgaria, with the hopes of the Olympics. She said she made sure her children also had Bulgarian citizenship.
As for Hassett, he shares similar goals. His focus is on his current competitive season and he’s not getting too far ahead of himself. He is focused on Regional 7 and national competitions, as well as being named to the U.S. national team. He is sure he wants to head to Ohio State, “and the Olympics,” he shares with such a combination of hesitancy and normality that it’s almost casual.
Just over his shoulder are hula hoops that make the Olympic rings, and an Olympic flag flanked by flags from countries around the world. Under the hula hoops is a trampoline. Hassett jumps on.
He begins to work his layouts and then starts adding the full twist, making sure he keeps his board-straight form throughout, legs glued, toes and heels together. That attention to detail and his focus on the little things are what inspire Caden.
The elder gymnast said the inspiration doesn’t go one way. He knows Hassett is watching and picking up on things. He also knows that he can learn something from the younger gymnast as well. Caden said Hassett’s focus and preparation are part of what makes him great. Caden said Hassett had that focus from a young age. He wasn’t goofing around like others did. He was focused and wanted to learn.
Learning and getting better are what Hassett loves about the sport. He said it teaches great lessons and it’s a ton of fun flipping around. That love is pushing him as he looks to learn new skills eventually. Some dream skills are the Iron Cross on the rings, the Kehr on pommels and a new Yorchenko-style vault.
Hrabrina said unlike other sports in which the lower levels are the same skills and athletes just get better with age, gymnastics continually adds skills on another, working from the same basics. The sport develops skills in many areas — physical, cognitive, social and character, Hrabrina said. She added that gymnastics is a great place for kids with lots of energy and love to play and have fun.
As Caden shared about his journey in the sport, one of the little gymnasts in his class ran and jumped on his leg giggling. He hardly flinched. He was obviously used to this. He said he used to be that energetic, and the kids match him well.
During the overlapping time of their training sessions, Hassett helped Caden move a mat under the high bar for Caden to land on if he missed the grab. Caden tapped to swing, pulled the bar and dismounted.
“Whoa, I didn’t know you were going to do it laid out!” Hassett said to Caden with eyes wide, as Caden dragged himself out of the foam pit.
Hassett’s eyes were wide a few times that night. Another time was when he spoke of his gymnastics inspirations outside of the gym. Three-time Olympian and leader of Team USA Sam Mikulak is an “amazing” gymnast Hassett looks up to, he said. His eyes gleamed a bit as he shared that he talks to “this really cool gymnast,” Brody Malone, the Tokyo Olympian, world medalist and NCAA champion.
These are his main inspirations, but Hassett spoke highly of two other Tokyo Olympians. He called Yul Moldauer “awesome” and said he loves pommel horse aficionado Alec Yoder. Yoder is a former Buckeye, and Hassett does love Ohio State.
Being around the big names of U.S. men’s gymnastics is no big deal. They see them as inspirations, but it’s not like they are in some far off land and untouchable to the younger generation.
Gymnastics has “some of the friendliest people you can ever meet,” Caden said.
Eddie Penev, a multi-time U.S. National Team member, is a 31-year-old gymnast who tore his ACL in the run-up to the Tokyo games. Caden said it’s Penev’s persistence and perseverance that he wants to emulate. He said Penev also
has a knack for helping explain skills on floor, a strength of Penev’s and Caden’s, in a way that allows Caden to get the skill quicker.
The two both agree that gymnastics is a great sport to get involved in. Hrabrina is working to build the men’s team at the gym. Bozhi’s Gym Nest also offers an adult class for those 18 and older on Monday nights. Hrabrina said it’s great for people with bucket lists. Bozhi’s Gym Nest contacts, offerings and schedule can be found online at gymnestgymnastics.com.
