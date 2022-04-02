ASHLAND For June Leftwich, going to the Ashland Senior Center is a treat, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays, when it’s exercise time.
The 85-year-old moved to Ashland in May 2018 and starting visiting the center just before the pandemic. But she knew it was something she wanted to do.
“I just love it here,” she said shortly after an exercise class. “It’s a wonderful place.”
Movement is important to her: She lived in New York for 20 years, where she was a part of a modern jazz dance group and took ballet classes.
“The exercises we do keep the joints in shape and limber,” Leftwich, a Columbus native, said. “Rebecca (Nicely, assistant director of the center) does a great job of getting people interested. ... It’s probably the next best thing to ballet class.”
The exercises are done with participants sitting in chairs and much of it involves stretching and strengthening.
A program called Body Recall, introduced by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, is a 30-minute workout consisting of mostly chair exercises, director Sue Dowdy said.
“It’s for older people who can’t stand up and do a lot of exercising,” she said, noting the center’s exercises are similar to the program.
Wednesday brings games of cornhole to the center, which requires minimal but impactful movement and stretching.
Dowdy said her staff and seniors would welcome any kind of new and appropriate exercise program from anyone interested in leading it.
The Ashland Senior Center, at 324 15th St., may be reached at (606) 324-7323.
The Ashland center is the only local center not funded by FIVCO Area Agency on Aging. Many of the others have similar programs that incorporate exercise into other activities, like Bingocize.
Amy Darby, director of the Boyd County Senior Center, said spring will bring the program Walk with Ease to the center, which is a six-week program to get seniors into walking by warming up with stretches and then walking, increasing the length of their walk each week.
“You increase by a certain amount of steps or minutes,” Darby said. “Whatever they feel comfortable doing, even if it’s just one step.”
The center also has a pool table and a few devotees to the game, which allows them to stretch and move. Darby pointed out there is some mental exercize involved in the game, too.
The center is at 3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg and may be reached at (606) 739-6349.
Like many seniors, those who attend Carter County Senior Center, at 200 N. Hord St. in Grayson, enjoy Bingocize. Director Brandy Stinnett said it’s simply bingo with a few stretching exercises, mostly done while seated, after a few numbers are called.
“We never require that participants exercise,” Stinnett said. “Somebody might not feel up to it, but a lot of people enjoy it and seeing people having fund with it encourages more to participate.”
She said the center plans to have Walk with Ease in the spring and fall and to include health-education based programs. In addition, they do chair exercises and walk together outdoors during pleasant weather.
Stinnett said some have requested trying tai chi, so she is exploring that possibility.
To reach the center, call (606) 474-4179.
Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Flatwoods Senior Center offers Bingocize.
Director Debbie Henson said that’s not the only exercise seniors get.
“We have a dance every Thursday night, from 6 to 9 p.m.,” she said. “We do line dances, slow dance, fast. Our DJ, Jason Blevins, will play anything you want.”
Movement required for dancing has been shown to help those with arthritis.
“The more you move, the less you hurt,” Henson said.
The center, at 2513 Reed St. may be reached at (606) 494-2362.
The Greenup County Senior Center, at 614 Main St. in Greenup, draws about 25, mostly those who are in their 80s and 90s, director David Piatt said. He said they enjoy Bingocize.
“We call a few numbers and then stop and everybody does a stretch about five times and then goes back to playing bingo,” Piatt said.
While attendees enjoy puzzles and word searches, Piatt said Southern Ohio Medical Center has a rehabilitation program that includes chair exercises and the use of a chair to lean on while standing for certain movements.
“Ours is almost always seated or bracing with a chair,” he said. “We have a lot of people who have had knee or hip surgeries and the chair provides the balance a leg may not.”
The center’s phone number is (606) 473-6244.
Attendance is low at the Elliott County Senior Center in Sandy Hook.
“We have just three or four,” Director Daisy Porter said. “Everybody is afraid of the COVID.”
However, those who attend are more than willing to participate in exercise, she said.
“We walk and we do chair exercises,” Porter said.
To reach the center, call (606) 738-6945.
In Louisa, the Lawrence County Senior Center, at 101 W. Pike St., has about 25 regulars who enjoy some of the same chair exercises as seniors at other centers do. Director Monie McKinley said seniors also play chair volleyball and Follow the Leader to work their arms and legs. They also walk inside the facility during bad weather.
“We have a couple who don’t participate, but they are older,” McKinley said. “Even those on walkers participate. They do not get bored here.”
Walking is good for the mind, too, she said.
“I’ve learned during my time here that when you’re walking, it seems like the person you walk with, you’ll open up to them a little bit,” she said,
Seniors in Louisa recently traveled to Grayson to go bowling. McKinley said they also enjoy puzzles and playing dice.
“One of our seniors draws freehand and he’s drawing a tree trunk and branches and we’re going to do a button tree,” she said, noting each senior will add buttons to the tree representing their family or friends.
Health programs also include nutrition information and discussions about foods to eat and to avoid depending on health issues.
The center can be reached at (606) 638-9335.
