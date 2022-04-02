HUNTINGTON While the staff at Robert’s Running and Walking Shop are not relatives of Jill Meadows, she said they seem like it.
“They’re awesome,” she said. “They’ve known me forever. I get all my shoes there and they know what I like. They know I’ll order a pair of shoes for my mother every year. They know I’ll buy my son’s shoes there. They know at the holidays I’ll get gift cards there for my running friends.”
Robert Smith, owner of the store at 5252 U.S. 60, said despite the straight-forward name, there are misconceptions about it. For one thing, you can’t get custom-made shoes from Robert’s.
“Everything we carry is off-the-rack, but we specialize in finding the very best products for a customer’s individual needs,” Smith said. “Our specialty is in finding the best shoes for your feet. We go through a fitting process which includes a gait analysis and measurement for length and width. Based on this data, as well as asking questions about overall shoe needs (amount of running or walking, injuries, surfaces, etc.), we choose shoes to try. The customer ultimately decides what fits best for them.”
He said the store makes no modifications to the shoes, but sometimes customers might find aftermarket insoles helpful, especially those who have plantar fasciitis, neuroma or heel spurs.
While the store sells a variety of running gear beyond shoes, Smith said it’s not just for runners or walkers.
“Everyone needs the right shoes for their feet,” he said. “Yes, we fit people who run marathons, but we also fit teachers and nurses and anyone who is on their feet.”
Items that would appeal to runners include technical apparel, sports bras, socks, injury prevention items, reflective gear and massage tools. The Huntington store also carries several brands of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, such as Cotopaxi, Prana, Kuhl and Roam & Run.
Roberts said although it’s a specialty shop, shoes at his store are not extra costly.
“Our shoes cost the same as you would find them in other stores or on the internet,” he said. “We do carry good shoes, so they are more expensive than you would find shoes at Walmart, etc., but they are higher end with better materials and cushioning.”
Most cost between $90 and $150, he said. Orthotic insoles that can help foot, ankle, knee and back issues are available.
Most customers leave the store with their shoes, but Smith said some shoes must be ordered if a special size or color is desired.
“Most people get happy feet right away,” he said.
Meadows, who is a runner, said she has shopped at Robert’s since it first opened in downtown Huntington in 2006.
“I also go there for running gear and sometimes just to talk to the guys for advice,” she said. “My feet have changed as I’ve gotten older and the staff at Robert’s know me pretty well and they recommend shoes for me and guide me to the right fit.”
Smith said he believes customer service has been the reason for the store’s success.
“While you can get some of our shoes in other places, we have found that our customers keep coming back for our service,” he said. “We have an exceptional team who are invested in getting the best shoes for our customers. We are thorough, knowledgeable and truly love our jobs.”
(606) 326-2661 |