ASHLAND Felicia Daniels was teaching a yoga class one day when she noticed one of her students was in tears.
She handed her a tissue, thinking the student was worried about her ailing husband, but that wasn’t it.
“She said, ‘I’m just grateful to have yoga to give me comfort and help me handle a difficult situation,’” Daniels said.
Daniels, 49, has taught at Eternal Yoga in Ashland since 2018. She teaches the gentle Restorative Yoga now, because she’s recovering from serious surgery.
“I had a lower lobectomy (removal of a lobe of the lung),” she said. “I was rehabbing my body, walking and things like that, and that made me think when you’re young, you think you can take on the world and when you’re older, you realize you don’t have to take on the world. But there’s always something to worry about. My philosophy is, we’re doing to distract our minds with yoga. Your mind never stops, even when you’re not thinking, but yoga can redirect it.”
She also found herself rehabbing her body after a car accident.
“I started doing it because it was the only thing I could do at the time,” she said. “It was something I could do that would help me rehabilitate. I couldn’t run or do Zumba, but I could move my body, with accommodations. ... Yoga was the key in recovering from that car wreck. My love of yoga is because anybody can do it. There are accommodations. It’s not just about this beautiful Instagram post.”
Instructor Kathy Mejia, who owns Eternal Yoga at 1514 Greenup Ave., has done yoga on and off for all of her adult life. She said it’s an important component to physical and mental health.
“It’s a beautiful form of exercise that allows you to maintain flexibility,” Mejia, who has been a dancer, said. “It has been accessible to me and I felt good about doing it, but as I got older, I found yoga was definitely something I knew I could do in my 30s and 40s and 50s and continue doing for the rest of my life.”
At Eternal Yoga, Mejia’s instructors are all certified by the Yoga Alliance, an organization that monitors yoga schools for curriculum.
The pandemic changed the way business is done, to a point.
Mejia said when the studio opened nearly eight years ago, she employed 18 teachers; now, there are 12.
She said she measures attendance by “check-ins:” A student could take one class a week or five, so each class each student attends counts as a check-in.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the studio saw more than 1,000 check-ins each month. Now, Mejia said classes are smaller to allow for social distancing, which has cut check-ins to 700 or 800 a month. Class sizes have gone from 22 to 12 per class.
Not being able to get together in person gave rise to online classes, which remain available from the studio. She said about 100 classes are available online.
The studio took over Cycle 606 in January, so now Eternal Yoga offers indoor cycling.
“A lot of people like the balance of cycling and yoga,” she said.
Yoga may be studied in a variety of forms, and Mejia said the key is to find what is right for your body and your needs.
“America has taken an Eastern practice and Americanized it,” she said. “What used to just be yoga is now everything from sleep yoga (nidra) to hot yoga to goat yoga. We Americans have made it a multi-million dollar industry.”
That’s not a bad thing, though. An increased variety of yoga allows participants to find what’s right for them.
“We have from restorative yoga to hot yoga, so from relaxing and breathing on bolsters and pillows and blankets to burning hundreds of calories,” Mejia said. The studio also has barre yoga, which has a ballet-like feel, and aerial yoga.
When a new yoga student arrives, Mejia said she inquires about their reasons for coming to class.
“One orthopedic surgeon said surgeries would be down by 50% if everyone would do yoga,” she said.
But benefits extend to the spiritual and emotional level, too.
“Most people are stressed out and they think yoga tends to be one of the antidotes of stress because of the focus on stillness, mindfulness and breathwork,” she said. “If that’s what they’re looking for, I start them in a gentle program, like restorative classes. That’s just flexibility.
“An athlete might be looking for a balance. They will want more of an active yoga, not just lie there and practice breathing, but building flexibility. Different people want different things. That’s what sets yoga studios apart from gyms.”
Anyone can do yoga, she said, if they are doing the kind of yoga that’s right for them, and Eternal Yoga offers a variety.
“Yoga is more accessible to more people,” Mejia said. “It’s like the difference between running and walking. More people can go for a walk than can go for a run.”
It’s about maintaining mobility, especially in the hips, as you age.
“When you have moveable, flexible hips, you are protecting your back,” she said.
What yoga is not is a religion.
While some Eastern religions practice yoga, this style of exercise doesn’t require any particular belief system. It is simply a kind of movement to bring together mind and body for optimum physical and emotional health.
“I’m a Christian woman and Jesus is at the forefront of my life,” she said. “I almost feel like my studio is a safe place. You may walk into a yoga studio in another town, a big city, and if you aren’t strong in your faith, you definitely could be taken down other philosophical paths, but at my studio, the door is not open for any of that.”
She said she leads a Christian yoga class on Sunday morning at the Ashland riverfront, during which time participants meditate on Scripture.
“I call it Soulful Sunday,” she said. “We pray for the sick and the health-care workers and we exercise.” The class is free, but she said she asks attendees to bring a can of food for donation to local charities.
Teachers at the studio are training to be life coaches, however, Mejia said.
“You will have a great physical workout, but also leave with some little golden nugget of inspiration that may change your life or may change your day,” she said.
